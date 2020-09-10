Unprecedented fires in the cold and humid northwest of the United States – Observer

U.S. officials on Thursday warned that the number of simultaneous fires in northwestern Washington and Oregon, which have normally cool and humid climates, is unprecedented.

The governor of Oregon said the fires that burned in that state had caused substantial destruction and warned there could be an unprecedented number of fatalities from the blazes. Kate Brown said Oregon could have the biggest loss of life and property in wildfires in state history. The governor said the communities had been “substantially destroyed”.

In Washington state, a fire burned more than 480,000 acres of forest, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said on Wednesday after a 30-minute visit to the Sumner Fire Zone east of Tacoma . Jay Inslee said low humidity, high temperatures and winds would likely make it one of the “most catastrophic fires in state history.”

Due to its cold and humid climate, the northwestern United States rarely experiences such intense fire activity. However, climate change is expected to continue to warm the region, with most models predicting drier summers, according to the University of Washington College of the Environment.

At least six people have already died from the fires ravaging the northwestern United States.

Wildfires remain unchecked on the west coast of the United States, with high winds fueling the flames.

The fires are affecting states like California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Colorado and Montana.

Meteorologists predict a change in weather conditions in the coming days, which could help fight the fires, including a drop in temperature of up to 15 degrees. There may also be a decrease in winds today, “providing some relief from the ongoing fires” and the “threat” of more fires, according to meteorologists.