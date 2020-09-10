“We are not like the others, who are countries and oligarchs. We cannot be like Chelsea ”. Klopp criticizes the 230 million spent in London …

“I’m sorry for what happened. And when it appeared on the news the next day, I was ashamed. It was the heat of the moment, we are giving Liverpool the easiest victory of all time. A few days ago Frank Lampard expressed regret for the insults directed at Jürgen Klopp in the match on the Premier League’s penultimate move, which ended in Liverpool’s rout of Chelsea and where the two coaches fell out for a few seconds. This question, it seems, is being well taken care of – which doesn’t mean Klopp has a favorable opinion of what Lampard’s side are doing in the current transfer market.

Chelsea, the most active team in this showcase of the European football market, have already spent 230 million euros this summer and do not seem to want to slow down, already having in mind the signatures of Mendy, Rennes goalkeeper, and Declan Rice, Midfielder. West Ham In an interview with BBC Radio, Klopp criticized the performance of the London club and recalled that Liverpool cannot do the same as they don’t have the same kind of investment behind them.

“We are a different club. We are different from our rivals because they belong to countries or to oligarchs. We have succeeded because we are the club that we are. We cannot change this overnight and want to behave like Chelsea. In these times in which we live, for some clubs it seems less important that the future is uncertain because they belong to countries or to oligarchs ”, explained the German coach.

It should be remembered that Chelsea were unable to make any signatures last summer after being sanctioned by FIFA for violating the rules for international transfers of players under 18. Originally, that same sanction lasted until 2021, but ended up being cut in half after an appeal from the Blues was accepted. In a maneuver to compensate for lost time, the club already has six new hires on the current market: Ziyech, ex-Ajax, which cost 40 million; Werner, ex-RB Leipzig, for 55 million; Ben Chilwell, ex-Leicester, for 50 million; Kai Havertz, ex-Bayer Leverkusen, who cost 80 million plus 20 in variables and became the most expensive player in Chelsea history; and Thiago Silva and Malanga Sarr, ex-PSG and Nice, both arrived at zero cost. A list (and a value) that tends to grow, with the incorporations of Mendy and Declan Rice.

For comparison, over two seasons, Liverpool have spent only 23 million euros. This summer he only signed Kostas Tsimikas, a left-back who was at Olympiacos and cost 13million. A year ago, at the start of the season when he ended up being England champions 30 years later, the club had only saved a million and a half, with the signing of Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle and the integration of goalkeepers Adrián and Andy Lonergana, both at zero cost. In January 2020, Minamino, a Japanese who was at RB Salzburg next to Haaland, arrived in exchange for eight million. Until the end of the current market window, there is still talk of the possibility of reaching Thiago Alcântara, midfielder of Bayern Munich, at Anfield Road, while the Dutchman Wijnaldum is one of the claims of his compatriot Ronald Koeman in Barcelona.