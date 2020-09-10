Belarus. Opponent Maria Kolesnikova says she received death threats – Observer

Maria Kolesnikova, opposition leader of Bieolorrussia currently in preventive detention, asked the commission of inquiry on Thursday to prosecute the security services who threatened her with death if she did not leave the country.

Ludmila Kazak, lawyer of Maria Kolesnikova, delivered this Thursday a statement of the client to the head of the investigation committee (legal entity of Belarus, Ivan Noskevich), so that legal action against unknown persons can be initiated.

According to the lawyer, Maria Kolesnikova was the victim of psychological pressure: death threats, coercion, the threat of a sentence of 25 years in prison and the attempted forced eviction from the country.

“They threatened to kill me. In particular, I was told that if I did not voluntarily leave Belarusian territory, I would be expelled, alive or in pieces. They also threatened me with a 25-year prison sentence and caused me problems in the detention centers, ”Kolesnikova explains through the lawyer.

The leader of the opposition, a member of the Coordination Council for the Power Transition, was kidnapped Monday in central Minsk by men with mountain passes who forced her into a vehicle and then transported to a location unknown.

The next day, she was taken to the border with Ukraine along with other members of the opposition and forced to leave the country.

According to the complaint, Kolesnikova tore up her passport to avoid crossing the border.

Maria Kolesnikova is currently being questioned in a detention center by the Minsk authorities, who accused her of entering Belarus illegally after destroying the travel document and, therefore, considered suspicious in the case of “incitement “to national security. .

In statements sent by the lawyer, the opposition leader identifies officials from the KGB (Belarusian security forces who maintained the designation of the political police of the former Soviet Union) and the Ministry of the Group. Interior against organized crime and corruption (GUBOPik).

The lawyer accused state agents of “kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and death threats”, crimes that are stipulated by the country’s penal code.

“Not having followed the order to leave the country, I was put in cell for an hour,” he added.

Before the attorney’s statements, ex-presidential candidate Viktor Babaryko published the same complaints via the official portal he maintains on the Internet as well as the same letter to the Belarusian commission of inquiry into the events. since Monday.

Kolesnikova was formerly Viktor Babaryko’s campaign manager.

Most of the opposition figures and figures involved in the demonstration following the August 9 presidential election are in prison or in exile.

The opposition accuses the regime of remaining in power through serious electoral fraud.

President Lukashenko vaguely hinted at the possibility of holding new elections in the event of constitutional reform on Wednesday, but he said today that “no one will remove him from power” under pressure.

“I am often criticized for saying that ‘no one takes away my power’. It is a well-founded criticism, it is not for that (to give up power) that people chose me ”, declared Lukashenko.

Belarus has been the scene of several protests since August 9, when Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth presidential term, in elections deemed fraudulent by the opposition and part of the international community.

At the start of the protests, police arrested around 7,000 people and severely cracked down on hundreds, sparking international protests and the threat of sanctions.

The United States, the European Union and several neighboring countries of Belarus have rejected Lukashenko’s recent electoral victory and condemned the police crackdown, urging Minsk to establish a dialogue with the opposition.