Lava Jato investigates fraud in Petrobras foreign exchange transactions – Observer

The Brazilian federal police are leading a new phase of Lava Jato this Thursday to investigate allegations of fraud in foreign exchange transactions concluded by the national oil company Petrobras with a bank in São Paulo between the years 2008 and 2011.

About 110 officers are serving 25 search and seizure warrants in homes in the states of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo in search of evidence to advance investigations, according to a statement released by the federal police.

The operation also respects the blocking of financial assets of investigators on accounts in Brazil and abroad up to a limit of 97.6 million reais (15.5 million euros).

The search and seizure warrants target three executives from Banco Paulista in São Paulo, and five others linked to companies allegedly used in the same system in Rio de Janeiro.

Three employees who were working in the foreign exchange management of Petrobras at the time the alleged criminal scheme occurred and four family members of these individuals suspected of having participated in the cover-up and concealment of the money collected with bribes were the subject of precautionary measures.

The Brazilian Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF) explained, also in a statement, that the research aims to deepen the investigations related to the involvement of employees of the CFO of Petrobras in a criminal network led by senior executives of Banco Paulista.

Investigations revealed that between August 2008 and March 2011, Banco Paulista traded the equivalent of 7.7 billion reais [1,2 mil milhões de euros] in dollar buying and selling transactions with Petrobras, volume traded by only three foreign exchange management employees, ”MPF’s promoters said in the statement.

“Various evidence of inappropriate contract targeting and artificial increases in exchange rates have been uncovered, indicating a loss to Petrobras’ coffers, previously estimated at $ 18 million. [15,1 milhões de euros]», They added.

Prosecutors are also investigating the possible practice of money laundering offenses by companies registered in tax havens, excessive purchases of real estate and companies or through fictitious service contracts between the bank and the companies. suspects in this case.

Operation Lava Jato, which began in 2014, exposed a large corrupt operation involving the oil company Petrobras and other Brazilian public bodies, which led to the arrest of businessmen, former officials and politicians.

The investigations were not limited to Brazil and extended to a dozen other countries in Latin America and Africa, whose authorities are still investigating the payment of bribes.

Prosecutors at Lava Jato, whose operations center is in the southern Brazilian city of Curitiba, are going through their most difficult time, surrounded by internal and external criticism for the alleged lack of transparency and bias in the surveys.