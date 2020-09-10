Lack of transparency could ruin Mozambique’s future sovereign wealth fund – Observer

Civil society activists argued on Thursday that the creation and management of a future sovereign wealth fund in Mozambique should be transparent, so that revenues from natural resources are not appropriated by the ruling elites, as has happened. is produced in Angola.

How a possible Mozambican sovereign wealth fund should be constituted and managed was discussed today at the online conference “Fundo Soberano de Angola: An experience to be avoided”, promoted by the Center for Democracy and the development (CDD), an organization of Mozambican civil society and whose main speaker was the Angolan activist and journalist Rafael Marques.

Rafael Marques said the Angolan sovereign wealth fund was already doomed to fail initially, as it was created in a context where then Angolan President José Eduardo dos Santos and his family held a monopoly on life. economic and social and prevented any participation. and transparent in the process of creating the mechanism. “After the exoneration of the first president of the fund, the son of José Eduardo dos Santos, who had no experience in finance and from that time was the debacle,” said Rafael Marques.

Using his initial allocation of five billion dollars from the fund (4.2 billion euros), José Filomeno dos Santos, son of José Eduardo dos Santos, involved the fund in ruinous projects aimed at his own benefit and that of people who were close to him, accused the activist. After the departure of José Filomeno dos Santos, the government of João Lourenço used the balance of the fund to finance projects of questionable feasibility, namely the support for infrastructure projects in the municipalities of the country, he continued. .

The depletion of the fund’s resources was for election propaganda purposes in view of the municipal elections, which had meanwhile been postponed, continued. “Today we have a sovereign fund without funds. Angola’s sovereign wealth fund is not an example Angolans can be proud of, ”noted Rafael Marques.

João Mosca, economist and executive director of the Observatório do Meio Rural (OMR), a Mozambican civil organization, noted that there are worrying signs regarding the future Mozambican sovereign wealth fund, calling the process of preparing the proposal opaque. technical for this mechanism by the Bank of Mozambique (BM), an entity charged by the government to work on the technical part of the document. “To continue this way, civil society will be a foreign entity in this whole process without transparency,” said João Mosca.

Mosca argued that there are similarities in the behavior of ruling elites in Mozambique and Angola that predict similar problems in a future Mozambican sovereign wealth fund.

CDD director Adriano Nuvunga said Mozambique’s alleged “mismanagement” of capital gains in the sale of stakes between multinationals involved in natural gas projects in the country is a precedent negative for a possible sovereign fund. Parents. “The future begins today and what we have today are capital gains that disappear without knowing where,” said Adriano Nuvunga.