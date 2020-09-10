Pope says it is unacceptable that “migrants die at sea without help” – Observer

Pope Francis said on Thursday that it will never be possible to accept that “migrants die at sea without receiving help” and called for the development of better processes to welcome and integrate them.

On Thursday, the Pope received a delegation from the European project “Snapshots of the borders”, co-financed by the European Union, arrived at the Vatican accompanied by Totó Martello, mayor of Lampedusa, the small Italian island considered as one of the main entry points migrants in Europe. The Pope told the delegation that “no one can remain indifferent to the human tragedies that continue in different parts of the world”, referring specifically to the Mediterranean region, “through which pass those fleeing war or leaving their lands to the search for a worthy life. “. Regarding the current “complex and sometimes dramatic” migratory scenario, Francisco considered that “a dignified reception and integration are the stages of a not at all easy process”, but declared that “it is unthinkable to do so. face by building walls ”.

The Pope criticized the international community for being “limited to military interventions, even if it must create institutions that guarantee equal opportunities and places where citizens have the opportunity to take charge of the common good”.

“At the same time, we cannot accept that anyone who seeks hope at sea dies without receiving help,” Francisco concluded.

At the moment, Danish oil tanker Etienne has been on the coast of Malta for 37 days with the 27 immigrants he rescued, awaiting a political solution to the problem. Meanwhile, the Spanish non-governmental organization Open Arms, with 83 migrants on board, is also awaiting help in the central Mediterranean after being rescued on Tuesday.

Likewise, for the Pope, it is also essential “to change the way we see and talk about migration, since it is about putting people, faces and stories at the center”, after applauding to projects like this one which “seek to offer different approaches, inspired by the culture of encounter”. Francisco asked the inhabitants of cities and border areas “to be the first actors of this change, thanks to the continuous meeting opportunities that history offers them”.

“Borders, which have always been considered as dividing barriers, can conversely be windows, spaces of mutual knowledge, of mutual enrichment, of communion in diversity, places where models are tested to overcome the challenges that newcomers pose to Indigenous communities. »The Pope concluded.