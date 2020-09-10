Covid19. Brazilian retail sales rise 5.2% in July – Observer

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa helps ensure that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free for all.

Brazilian retail sales rose 5.2% in July from the previous month, following record growth of 13.3% in May and 8.5% in June, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE ).

This was the highest result for the month of July in the historic series, which began in 2000, and the third consecutive increase of the year, with some categories posting better results than those recorded in the period preceding the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the statistical agency. Brazilian government.

Thus, the sector continues to recover after being severely affected by the social isolation measures imposed to contain the expansion of Covid-19, which already leaves nearly 4.2 million people infected and 128,539 dead in Brazil.

“Until June, there was a kind of compensation for what happened during the pandemic, so in July the recovery already has a growth surplus”, assessed the head of the IBGE survey, Cristiano Santos .

The same expert added that the result from June to July also positions Brazilian retailing at the record level, reached in October 2014.

The lowest point from the record high was -22.8% in April 2020. In May, the distance narrowed to -12.5%, to return to the level of the crisis of 2016 and, in June , trade at -5%. Now in July, we are at -0.1%, practically at the record level for the series, ”Santos said.

Despite this recovery, all projections released so far indicate that Brazil will close 2020 with a historic contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) which the government says will be between 4% and 5%, although international organizations indicate a drop between 8% and 9%.

Covid19. Brazilian government predicts less economic contraction than expected

In fact, Brazil is already in a “technical recession”, after its economy shrank 9.7% in the second quarter of this year compared to the first three months of the year, when the economy was contracting more. low (-2.5%).