Marcelo in Spain on October 1 to open La Toja Forum | President

The President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, will travel to Spain on October 1 to attend the opening of the Forum La Toja – Vínculo Atlântico, in the province of Pontevedra, Galicia.

The request for authorization for this visit by the Head of State has been submitted to the Assembly of the Republic and the program of the forum, in which he is present, is already available on the respective Internet portal.

This will be the second edition of the La Toja Forum, which will be held in a hotel on the island of the same name, which aims to be “a benchmark event in intellectual and academic debate”, in defense of “the values ​​of liberal democracy” , and which last year he was followed by the King of Spain, Philip VI.

This forum seeks to have “a balanced representation of the different countries that make up the Atlantic area” and in this year’s edition, from October 1 to 3, it will have the participation of two former Portuguese governors.

The administrator of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation and the former European commissioner Carlos Moedas, who was deputy secretary of state to the former prime minister, Pedro Passos Coelho, will speak on the “digitization before and after the pandemic” of the covid -19, and the political scientist Bruno Maçães, who was Secretary of State for European Affairs in the same PSD / CDS-PP government, will participate in a panel entitled “The coming world will be nothing more?”.

Former Spanish government presidents Felipe González and Mariano Rajoy are also on the list of participants in the debates.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will be present at the opening session, alongside the president of the Junta de Galicia, Alberto Nuñez Feijóo, and the president of the Spanish hotel group Hotusa, Amancio López Seijas, promoter of the initiative.

This will be Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa’s third trip to Spain since the first cases of infection with the new coronavirus were recorded in Portugal. During this period, he made no other trips abroad.

On July 1, he was in Badajoz, during the reopening ceremonies of the border between Portugal and Spain, which, due to the covid-19 pandemic, had been closed for three and a half months. On July 21, he met King Philip VI again, at his invitation, in Madrid.

continue reading