Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Shows Strong Growth with Leading Players | Bosch Packaging Technology, Coperion GmbH, GEA Group AG

The global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market was valued at $393 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $855 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Continuous manufacturing is advanced manufacturing approach that is performed by employing end-to-end integration of manufacturing subprocesses with a significant level of control strategies. The growth of the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is anticipated to be driven by increase in adoption of continuous manufacturing systems over existing drug manufacturing process, technological advancements in CM systems, and rise in awareness of continuous manufacturing systems in developing regions are anticipated to significantly boost the growth of the pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market during the forecast period. Continuous pharmaceutical manufacturing system offers advantages such as reduced fluctuation in production, improved yields, lower cost of operation & equipment further augment the market growth.

Leading Players in the Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market:

Bosch Packaging Technology

Coperion GmbH

GEA Group AG

Gebr?der L?dige Maschinenbau GmbH

Glatt GmbH

Hosokawa Micron Corporation

Korsch AG

B. Bohle Maschinen + Verfahren GmbH

Munson Machinery Company, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

By Product

– Integrated Continuous Systems

– Semicontinuous Systems

– Control & Software

Application Type

– Final Drug Product Manufacturing

– API Manufacturing

End User

– Pharmaceutical Companies

– Contract Manufacturing Organizations

– Others

The Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Competitive landscape

The Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on their geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening their strategic moves, along with customer interaction.

Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

