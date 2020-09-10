CML opens a support line for victims of domestic violence | Lisbon City Council

This Thursday, Lisbon has a municipal helpline for assistance and prevention of domestic violence. Lisboa + Igualdade is a free initiative of the local authority and works during the week, from 10 a.m. to midnight, and with a face-to-face service by dialing 800 918 245.

The municipality underlined in a press release “the need to strengthen public policies to fight against this scourge”. The project is a collaboration between several organizations, such as the Universidade Nova de Lisboa, the National Observatory of Gender Violence and the NGO “FEM”.

Women do not respond to two out of three acts of violence

The Portuguese Association for Victim Support (APAV) recorded 23,586 complaints of domestic violence in its report last year. Most of the victims (80%) were women.

Since the end of last month, victims of domestic violence have been able to hide their address in the authorities’ notifications to the suspect or the accused, in order to strengthen their protection.

This year, in the second quarter, authorities received 6,928 complaints of domestic violence, down 6.2% from the same period last year. However, it was an increase of 570 from the first three months of 2020, according to the office of the minister of state and the presidency.

Regarding the period of confinement, a study carried out by the Faculty of Psychology and Educational Sciences of the University of Porto concluded that 35% of LGBTQI + young people experienced a “suffocating” situation during family confinement, with 59% of respondents declaring “uncomfortable” within the family, and three in ten “somewhat uncomfortable”.

Left-wing adviser Manuel Grilo, who is responsible for social rights and education, said that the goal of Lisbon + Equality is “to assist and support victims, in addition to the responses that the city has already (research), to investigate to understand the impact of Covid-19 on forms of victimization, to evaluate to adjust the response to the needs of the city ”.

