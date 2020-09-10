Any agreement between the Angolan state and Isabel dos Santos would be the “death” of the fight against corruption – Observer

Cedesa, who analyzes the political and economic issues in Angola, considers that an agreement between the Angolan state and the businesswoman Isabel dos Santos is neither possible nor timely, considering that it “would be the death” of the President’s anti-corruption policy.

“The conclusion we have come to, analyzing the facts, the law and the political context as they are at this very moment, (…) is that it is neither possible nor timely to reach an agreement between the state and Isabel dos Santos “, says the group of academics Cedesa, in an analysis to which Lusa had access.

First, because in Angola there is no legal norm of general application allowing the state and a person under judicial investigation to reach an agreement. “Even if this person returns assets which he has taken control illegitimately,” say analysts. And then, “because the agreement would be the death of the anti-corruption policy initiated by João Lourenço [Presidente da República de Angola], therefore, eliminate the main objective of the presidential term, ”Cedesa said in the document. Thus, “if the legal framework makes any agreement impossible, the structure of the anti-corruption policy is final in this impossibility”, defends the group of academics.

For Cedesa, the anti-corruption policy has “credibility as the last foundation”, because in addition to punishing potential offenders, it intends to drastically reduce corrupt practices in Angola. Thus, the population and the possible corrupt must believe that the policy is serious, coherent and that it exists, that it is not “a simple banner of propaganda”.

“Without credibility, there is no anti-corruption policy. Without the existence of processes that have a beginning, a middle and an end and that everyone can see, there is no fight against corruption. Therefore, credibility and consistency are the key ideas in this fight. Isabel dos Santos is obviously the central symbol of this fight ”, they underline.

Cedesa recalls that Isabel dos Santos is not the only one involved in the fight against corruption, “neither far nor near”. “From several senior officials of the provinces to the son-in-law and daughter of the first President of the Republic Agostinho Neto, including Manuel Vicente [antigo vice-presidente], who has already seen several assets seized during ongoing investigations at the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic of Angola, many are the subject of asset seizures, investigations and legal proceedings in the context of of the alleged fight against corruption, ”the document states. But they conclude that “it is obvious” that the businesswoman, because of her public notoriety and the amounts involved, “occupies a prominent place in the development of this anti-corruption policy”.

“And because of its central position in the grammar of the fight against corruption, and the legal impossibility of an agreement between Isabel dos Santos and the State, which we believe, that in the perspective of the Republic this agreement is also not politically acceptable “, they reinforce. For the group of academics, an agreement would always be reached outside the law, as there is no legislation that allows a comprehensive agreement, “soon, without transparency”, and, therefore, one of the pillars central to the fight against corruption would cease to be. be in the legal concerns. Thus, if this happened, “it would lose all credibility for the benefit of the anti-corruption process” and the population would understand this as a stop, a retreat in the struggle. In addition to that, “the possible corrupt future would understand that in the future it would be enough for them to hand over part of their earnings to be safe”, they warn. “Therefore, they should embezzle even more money to make up for future losses.” they add.

For this reason, Cedesa argues that a “possible agreement with Isabel dos Santos is politically detrimental to the fight against corruption, because it takes away its credibility and encourages greater and even more widespread corruption in the future”. The group of analysts also recalls that in addition to Angolan legal proceedings, eight investigations are to be carried out in Portugal against the businesswoman Isabel dos Santos, daughter of the former Angolan president José Eduardo dos Santos. “Therefore, an agreement should also involve the Portuguese judicial authorities”, they stress. From now on, “Portuguese criminal law has a greater margin of possibility of agreement”.

“The range of crimes in which reimbursement terminates the process under certain conditions is wider and includes fraud, the typical financial crime, in addition to the legislative reform announced in order to introduce the winning collaboration in the Portuguese judicial system” , they consider. Thus, on the one hand, it might even “be easier” to reach an agreement with reference to the processes underway in Portugal. But, on the other hand, there is “one more jurisdiction with autonomy and a will to take into account”, they remember. “To face legal challenges, Isabel dos Santos will hardly be able to assume the responsibilities imposed on her. It should be noted that in addition to these possible responsibilities that are requested, there are also commercial responsibilities vis-à-vis banks, suppliers, etc. “, They defend in the analysis.

Cedesa is an entity dedicated to the study and investigation of political and economic questions in southern Africa, in particular in Angola, born from an initiative of several academics and experts gathered within the NRA (Angola Research Network).

The International Investigative Journalism Consortium on January 19 revealed more than 715,000 files, under the name of “ Luanda Leaks ”, detailing the alleged financial schemes of Isabel dos Santos and her husband which would have enabled them to withdraw from the money from the Angolan public treasury via tax havens.