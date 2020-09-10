Five killed during protests against police violence in Colombia – Observer

Five people have died in clashes that erupted Wednesday in Colombia during protests against the death of a man victim of police violence, the Colombian government announced Thursday.

Colombian Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo also announced a reward offer to help “stop the perpetrators of the murders of five people during this day of violence” in Bogotá and the nearby town of Soacha.

The protests, in the Colombian capital and the rest of the country, were sparked by the death of a lawyer after the repeated use of a taser (electric weapon) by two police officers in Bogotá.

Police violence sparks protests in Colombia

The 46-year-old man was immobilized to the ground by two officers and subjected to repeated electric shocks, an incident whose images, captured by witnesses, caused outrage in the country, recalling the case of the Afro- American George Floyd, suffocated by police officers in the United States.

The man would eventually die hours after being taken to hospital.

Nearly two-minute video shows two Colombian police officers administering electric shocks to lawyer Javier Ordoñez, as he pleads “please” and “agents, please”, with witnesses from the scene also asking the police to stop.

The protests began at the post where the two police officers involved in the deaths are working and have spread to various locations in Bogotá and other cities across the country, with reports of police stations being torched by protesters, according to the Spanish news agency Efe.

In the Colombian capital, crowds torched police stations (so-called “immediate action orders”) in several neighborhoods, in addition to police vehicles and the prosecution.

On social media, protesters posted videos of alleged police abuse.

Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo, who spent part of the night in an urgent security meeting, said the two officers who attacked the lawyer “are already under disciplinary and criminal investigation” .