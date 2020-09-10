Wireless Data Radio Modem Market To Register Massive Booming | ABB, deunis®, Harris Corporation, Digi International, Campbell Scientific

The objective of Wireless Data Radio Modem market report is to provide a detailed analysis of industry and its impact based on applications and on different geographical regions, strategically analyses the growth trends, future prospects. The report provides specific and up to date information about the consumer’s demands, preferences, ideas and their varying likings about particular product. The market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2025. This report helps to plan about the advertising and sales promotion strategy more successfully and also helps in taking sound decisions.

Leading Players of Wireless Data Radio Modem Market are ABB, deunis®, Harris Corporation, Digi International, Campbell Scientific, Inc., Motorola Solutions, Schneider Electric, GE Grid Solutions, ATIM Radiocommunications, Cohda Wireless, ENCOM Wireless Data Solutions, Campbell Scientific Australia, Campbell Scientific (Canada) Corp., Intuicom Inc. – Wireless Solutions, Pro4 Wireless AB, Advantech B+B SmartWorx, FreeWave Technologies, Microhard Corporation, SIMREX Corporation, Motorola Canada, SATEL Oy, SATEL USA, Arada Systems, JAVAD GNSS, Harxon Corporation and others

The Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market was valued at USD 540.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 710.9 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 3.8% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The wireless data radio modems are used provide digital communication that notifies higher level managers and business owners during emergency situations. In 2017, Intel Corporation (U.S.) launched Commercial 5G New Radio Modems with its e Intel XMM 7660 LTE modem. This radio modem supports 2G, 3G (including CDMA) and 4G technologies.In 2014, Intuicom Inc. launched new wireless data solutions named Intuicom RTK Bridge-X. This solution has built-in Wi-Fi hotspot functionality that connects it to Wi-Fi devices such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Global wireless data radio modems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global wireless data radio modems market for global Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The wireless data radio modem is used to modulate and demodulate the data received through wireless medium. This modem transfers the digital information in conventional FM radio broadcasts. It converts analog signal from a telephone or cable wire to a digital signal that a computer can recognize. This transfer of data is done across a range of upto 10 kilometres. The wireless data radio modems are used provide digital communication that notifies higher level managers and business owners during emergency situations. These modems transmit radio waves as serial data in a particular frequency according to a defined radio technique. These modems can be used freely i.e. they do not need any licence. It is mostly used in industrial, precision farming, transportation, scientific, and medical applications. These modems require low-bandwidth electronic devices for connecting with the wireless network and are less cost efficient. For instance consider the Base Radio HX-DU8602T product of Harxon Corporation. This wireless data radio modem offers reliable data communications for mission-critical application. It offers supreme performance with stable signal in long range.

Key Segmentation of Wireless Data Radio Modem Market

By Product

General-Purpose Data Modem

UAV Drone Data Modem

By Operating Range

Short Range

Long Range

By Application

SCADA & Telemetry

Precision Farming

Transportation

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global wireless data radio modem consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of global wireless data radio modem market by identifying its various sub segments

Focuses on the key global wireless data radio modem players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze global wireless data radio modem with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks)

To project the consumption of global wireless data radio modem submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries)

