Brexit. Brussels threatens UK with legal action to challenge new law – Observer

The European Commission threatened the UK on Thursday with legal action to challenge the UK bill which violates the European Union (EU) Withdrawal Agreement and affects future relations between Brussels and London.

After the British government admitted that the new bill to rectify part of the UK’s exit agreement from the EU could be a violation of international law, the European Commission Vice-President responsible for Inter-institutional relations, Maros Sefcovic, was in London on Wednesday to voice the “serious concerns” of the community at an extraordinary meeting of the EU-UK Joint Committee.

Brexit: UK government admits new legislation violates international law

At the end of the meeting, the community executive warned in a statement that Maros Sefcovic “reminded the UK government that the Withdrawal Agreement contains a series of legal mechanisms and resources to address violations of legal obligations contained in the text, which the European Union will not be shy about. use”.

The Vice-President unequivocally stated that the full and timely implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement, including the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland […] it is a legal obligation. The EU hopes that the commitment and spirit of this agreement will be fully respected, ”added the institution in the press release.

And he warns: “Violation of the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement would violate international law, undermine confidence and jeopardize future ongoing negotiations on relations.”

According to Brussels, if the bill is approved, there is in fact a “clear violation” of international law, first of all with regard to customs legislation and state aid.

For this reason, Maros Sefcovic “called on the British government to withdraw these measures from the bill as soon as possible and, at most, by the end of the month,” said the EU executive.

Sefcovic traveled to London to meet with UK cabinet minister Michael Gove on the controversial bill, presented to parliament in London on Wednesday, which aims to change arrangements agreed with Brussels on the border between the two Irishmen .

Sefcovic and Gove are both part of the so-called EU-UK Joint Commission, which oversees the implementation of the deal reached last year, before the country left the European bloc on January 31.

The UK’s Home Market Bill is designed to regulate the UK’s internal trade if there is no trade deal between London and Brussels when the current transition period ends on December 31.

The act, if passed by Parliament, gives the UK government the power to “vary or stop the application” of certain rules on the movement of goods contained in the Northern Ireland Protocol, in violation of the law. international.

The Northern Ireland Protocol, which would only apply if there was no agreement at the end of the transition period, aims to avoid a physical border with Ireland, a member of the EU, so as not to undermine the peace process in Northern Ireland.

Thus, he envisages the British region to remain in the single European goods market with Ireland, which implies the creation of a system of customs control with the rest of the United Kingdom, one of the fundamental aspects that the government Johnson wants to change.

This Thursday, the eighth round of negotiations for a post-Brexit trade agreement ends in London, led, on the European side, by the EU’s chief negotiator for the process, Michel Barnier, and, on the British side, by David Frost .