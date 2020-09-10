HarmonyOS. Huawei’s operating system on smartphones from 2021 – Observe

Richard Yu, executive chairman of Huawei Consumer BG, on Thursday announced a second version of the operating system Huawei is developing to replace (Google’s) Android, HarmonyOS. At the brand’s annual developer conference in Shenzhen, China, Yu explained that the plan is to make the operating system available on a wider range of devices, including smartphones.

As of today, HarmonyOS is open for 128KB to 128MB IoT devices such as smart TVs, portable devices, cars and more. In April 2021, we will open it for devices from 128MB to 4GB and in October 2021, HarmonyOS will be open for devices over 4GB, ”said Richard Yu of the strategy set for HarmonyOS.

The beta (for testing) of HarmonyOS 2.0 will be available to developers on Thursday, though, for now, it only works on smartwatches, smart TVs, and cars. The smartphone version will not be available until next year.

In addition to the new version, the Chinese brand (which is in a kind of blacklist imposed by the USA), will also launch the OpenHarmony project, which allows programmers to work on an open source version of the operating system.

At the event, the brand also announced that the brand’s mobile ecosystem has more than 1.8 million programmers worldwide. Currently, AppGallery (the brand’s official store, which directly competes with Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store) has more than 96,000 apps and 490 million active users worldwide. The store also hit a record 261 billion app downloads and distributions between January and August 2020.

The official app platform is the Huawei AppGallery, not the Play Store, the official Google store that is included in most Android smartphones. This situation is due to an American embargo on Huawei on accusations of collusion with the Chinese Communist Party. The business doesn’t look like it will end anytime soon, and most recently the parent company, which included Huawei, which is responsible for selling components for 5G, and Huawei Consumer BG, which is in charge of sale of smartphones, continue to be accused. espionage, which they denied.

We have experienced the high end of Huawei with an incomplete Android. But we still need Google

“In the future, Huawei’s strategy is to continue to develop services for programmers. As such, Huawei is building three global ecosystem cooperation labs in Russia, Poland and Germany to meet the needs of global programmers and provide training, testing and certification services. Five Global Developer Service Centers will also be established in Romania, Malaysia, Egypt, Mexico and Russia, providing local services and platforms to help programmers grow and innovate, ”the release said. hurry.

At the event, the brand unveiled six new products: the Huawei MateBook X, Huawei MateBook 14, Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro, Huawei Watch Fit, Huawei FreeBuds Pro and Huawei FreeLace Pro 1.