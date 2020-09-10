Merkel and Macron launch initiative to welcome 400 minors from Moria to the European Union – Observer

The German Chancellor and the French President on Thursday launched an initiative to allow the reception by several European countries of around 400 unaccompanied minor migrants from the Moria refugee camp in Greece, devastated by a fire.

Information on Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron’s proposal was revealed to the French agency France-Presse by a source close to the process.

The young people will be distributed among the countries of the European Union that will join the Franco-German initiative, the same source explained, adding that the details will be released later by the Chancellor, whose country currently chairs the Council of the EU.

After Tuesday night’s fire in the Moria migrant camp on the island of Lesvos, new fire fronts broke out on Wednesday afternoon, destroying almost everything that was left in the place which hosted around 13,000 refugees, including nearly 4,000 children.

Thousands of refugees were exposed in the early hours of Thursday to the inclement weather that was felt in Greece, pending the transfer of the facilities destroyed by the fire.