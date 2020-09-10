Uncategorized
Co-Robots Robotics Market 2020 || CYBERDYNE Inc., Ekso Bionics, FANUC CORPORATION, Franka Emika GmbH, GLI Technologies, Piab AB
Co-robots robotics market is expected to reach market growth at a rate of 40.20% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Factors influencing the growth of the market is the increased usage of healthcare and medical industry and need for human safety in the manufacturing units.
Robotics is and interdisciplinary research area at the interface of engineering and computer science as it involves operation, design and construction and use of robots. Robotics is used to design intelligent machines that assist and help in their day to day lives.
Global Co-Robots Robotics Market Scope and Market Size
Co-robots robotics market is segmented on the basis of application and end-use. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
- On the basis of application, the co-robots robotics market is segmented into human motor assistance and R&D of humanoids.
- Based on end-use, the co-robots robotics market is segmented into automotive, food and beverages, logistics, medical and healthcare and others
The major players covered in the co-robots robotics market report are CYBERDYNE Inc., Ekso Bionics, FANUC CORPORATION, Franka Emika GmbH, GLI Technologies, Piab AB, ReWalk Robotics, RightHand Robotics, Inc., Rolls-Royce plc, SynTouch Inc, Ubiros, Universal Robots, TECHMAN ROBOT INC, ABB, KUKA AG, Smokie Robotics, YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION., ReWalk Robotics and RightHand Robotics, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Co-robots robotics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to co-robots robotics market.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
- Market Ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 05: Pipeline Analysis
- Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market Sizing
- Market Size And Forecast
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power Of Buyers
- Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
- Threat Of New Entrants
- Threat Of Substitutes
- Threat Of Rivalry
- Market Condition
Part 08: Market Segmentation
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market Opportunity
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
- Geographical Segmentation
- Regional Comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- MEA
- APAC
- Market Opportunity
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers and Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape Disruption
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
- Vendors Covered
- Vendor Classification
- Market Positioning Of Vendors
Part 16: Appendix
- List Of Abbreviations
See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.
