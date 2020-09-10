Migrations. Greece admits operation to accommodate migrants in Moria camp will take days – Observer

The Greek government acknowledged this Thursday that the operation to welcome the thousands of migrants who found themselves homeless following the fire at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, “will not happen overnight, this will take several days “.

Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said if a single fire had occurred and there were only 3,500 affected on Wednesday, the interim housing would be ready within a day.

After the first blaze that started Tuesday evening in the Moria migrant camp, new fire fronts broke out on Wednesday afternoon, destroying almost everything that remained in the area.

Petsas avoided giving the number of homeless people – of the 13,000 who were in the Moria camp – and simply pointed out that “there are many more” than the approximately 3,500 identified before the second fire.

The start of the work to create the space for the installation of new tents is also delayed, due to the blockade organized by the inhabitants of the island who resist the construction of a new camp and demand the transfer of migrants to the continent.

Despite everything, the government spokesperson is convinced that the first people will be able to sleep this Thursday in accommodation, either in tents or on the “ferry” which docked in the northwest of the island.

This ferry is one of three ships deployed by the Greek government to accommodate around 1,000 people from vulnerable groups of people.

The other two ships, from the Greek navy, have not yet left for Lesvos and, according to a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Navy told the EFE news agency, they have not yet been ordered to do so. make.

However, according to Petsas, the distribution of food and water has already been restored.

The spokesperson pointed out that the large-scale Covid-19 testing operation has started and that 19,000 tests have already been sent to the island.

The camp was quarantined for a week after the first case of Covid-19 appeared in a Somali refugee and the subsequent detection of 35 people who came into contact with him.

The fire broke out precisely after authorities informed these people that they needed to be isolated, which the Greek government considered evidence that the fire was intentional.

Petsas said the fires of the fires believe that this way they can get them off the island, but “they won’t leave” except for unaccompanied minors who have already left.

Thousands of refugees were exposed at dawn today to the harsh weather felt in Greece, pending the transfer of the facilities destroyed by the fire. Many families have spent the night on the roads surrounding the countryside of Moria.

According to local press, police forces roped the outside perimeter of the camp to prevent refugees from reaching the town of Mytilene, after using tear gas canisters to stop escape attempts.