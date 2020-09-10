Germans fear Trump’s policies more than Covid-19 pandemic – Observe

Worten helps ensure that this information, essential for public knowledge, is open and free for all.

Germans are more afraid of the policies of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, than of falling ill with the new coronavirus and are more afraid of the economic consequences of the pandemic, according to the results of an investigation published on Thursday.

An investigation by the insurance company R + V indicates that faced with the Covid-19 pandemic, many concerns of the Germans have taken a back seat, the fear index (which takes the average of all the fears raised) from 39% to 37%, the lowest value since the start of this survey in 1992.

In 2020, economic problems dominate German fears, second only to fears that Trump’s policies will make the world more dangerous – a concern that ranks first for 53% of Germans, as it did in 2018. .

According to Manfred G. Schmidt, political scientist at Ruprecht Karls University in Heidelberg, and consultant to R + V, in the evaluation of this study, the fear of Trump is justified because the President of the United States “provokes many occasions, with its foreign policy, serious international imbroglios ”.

“Likewise, only one in three respondents is afraid of being infected or that a loved one is infected with the new coronavirus”, declared Brigitte Römstedt, director of the R + V information center, showing that “the Germans do not react not with panic at the pandemic ”.

This tranquility is also reflected in another issue linked to the new coronavirus, which reveals that only 42% of respondents fear that with globalization the frequency of pandemics will increase in the future.

The health crisis has its greatest impact on economic fears, which once again rose to prominence in the list of fears, in this study for which around 2,400 people were interviewed. Thus, for the first time in six years, fear of the rising cost of living is one of the top seven fears, dropping from tenth to second.