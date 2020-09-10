Attacks in Mozambique. Government says abuse could be carried out by terrorists – Observer

Mozambique’s defense ministry said on Thursday that the images of torture by uniformed men from the country’s forces and security could be the work of “terrorists” used to confuse public opinion.

The reaction comes after Amnesty International (AI) on Wednesday called in a statement to launch an investigation into alleged abuses by the security forces, based on footage.

Torture, attempted beheading and other ill-treatment mentioned in the declaration [da AI] such as it is practiced by elements wearing uniforms of the army and the Rapid Intervention Unit (UIR, police) should not be taken as a certain certainty ”, declared the spokesperson, Colonel Omar Nala Saranga, reading a statement released by the ministry.

The official justified: “one of the tactics used by the terrorists in their macabre incursions against the population is to pass themselves off as elements of the SDS, in a veiled attempt to confuse national and international public opinion”.

On the other hand, “the terrorists operating in the north of Cabo Delgado make use of new technologies”, pointing to social networks on the Internet and the dissemination of false information (fake news) as examples, to guarantee “a global audience (…) , to be in contact with its elements, to manage and plan actions, without needing a geographical center of gravity and thus to transmit a message, to keep underground and to recruit new members ”.

The Defense Ministry argued that Amnesty International “takes an approach based on videos and photos, ignoring the nature of the terrorist group’s secret propaganda, which aims to denigrate the image of the SDS”.

The statement added that the Mozambican authorities are willing to cooperate to “analyze any testimony, complaints, documents or allegations that come to you in good faith, to be investigated and held accountable, in accordance with the terms of the law”.

The SDS, through its hierarchical command, reiterates that it does not accept any form of torture, attempted beheading, ill-treatment or illegal acts that materialize in the violation of human rights. In this sense, they urge all the forces of society to denounce all facts of this nature in order to deserve appropriate treatment, ”he concludes.

In the same intervention, the defense ministry spokesperson questioned Amnesty International’s “silence” on other occasions when human rights were at stake, such as during the “Xitaxi massacre” in April this year, when armed groups killed in the vicinity. 50 young people who refused to join the insurgency.

Cabo Delgado was the victim of attacks by armed groups for three years that killed more than 1,000 people and 250,000 internally displaced people.

Amnesty International’s Director for East and Southern Africa Deprose Muchena said in a statement Wednesday that the attacks do not justify “Mozambican forces committing atrocities”, but that the footage ” are proof of the grave human rights violations and shocking violence that took place in Cabo Delgado, far from the international spotlight ”.

Amnesty International members obtained five videos and three photos from sources in Mozambique and the documents, in digital format, were verified by participants of the Crisis Evidence Lab, a section of the AI ​​itself.

The organization also pointed out that the perpetrators of the filmed abuses speak Portuguese and Changana, a language in southern Mozambique.