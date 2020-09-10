Algarve municipalities consider that leaving Portugal from the air corridor would be an expected ‘setback’ – Observer

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa helps ensure that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free for all.

Santa Casa Misericórdia in Lisbon

The British decision to withdraw Portugal from the air corridor with the United Kingdom “is a setback”, although it was “expected” because of the increase in cases of covid-19, said the president of the Intermunicipal Community of ‘Algarve (AMAL), António Pina.

“I would say this is a decision that unfortunately and in a way we were already waiting for, given the numbers that have increased over the last 15 days – late August and early September. That was the wait of last week, it’s finally happened now. However Madeira and the Azores continue with the corridor open and obviously the Algarve is affected by the rest of the country, ”said António Pina.

The president of the association which brings together the 16 municipalities of the district of Faro considered that “the numbers in the Algarve remain acceptable and low” and regretted that it is not possible to create an exceptional regime for the region which is there. would remain in the air corridor with the United Kingdom, as has happened with Madeira and the Azores, separating it from the rest of the continent.

“But it has not been accepted, until now, by the British entities, although having been proposed by our diplomacy, that we can consider the Algarve as a region apart”, noted the mayor. from Olhão.

The mayor said that, “given the continuity of the territory” on the continent, “the British did not understand that this differentiation could exist, as they did in the Azores and Madeira”.

“When people go to Madeira and the Azores, they stay in Madeira and the Azores, when they come to the Algarve, they maybe not just in the Algarve and go to the rest of the country. However, we know that this possibility has been proposed, ”he added.

António Pina said that there had been “a notorious positive development from the tourist point of view” during the period when Portugal was in the air corridor and “the number of tourists in the region has intensified, without it, with this there had been a significant increase in the number of cases in the Algarve ”.

“But it is clear that this is a setback for what was already a bit of a boost that tourism had” in the Algarve, he concluded, asked about the effects of the British decision for the region.

The British government today announced Portugal’s removal from the list of safe countries, except for the regions of Madeira and the Azores, and from Saturday it is forcing it to adhere to a two-week quarantine on its arrival in UK.

“With better information, we now have the ability to assess islands separated from their mainland countries. If you arrive in England from the Azores or Madeira, you will not need to isolate yourself for 14 days ”, wrote the Minister of Transport, Grant Shapps, on the social network Twitter.

According to the minister, the measure, which also affects Hungary, French Polynesia and Reunion Island, comes into force on Saturday at 4 a.m. in England.