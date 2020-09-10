Covid19. Portuguese multinational regrets the continent’s exclusion from British air corridor – Observer

Worten helps ensure that this information, essential for public knowledge, is open and free for all.

The Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs (MNE) of Portugal, Augusto Santos Silva, regretted this Thursday the British decision to exclude mainland Portugal from the list of safe countries.

“We regret the British decision to exclude mainland Portugal from the list of countries exempt from quarantine, but we appreciate the retention of the Azores and Madeira”, reacted the MNE on Twitter, after the British government announced that on Saturday anyone returning from the mainland will need to complete two weeks of isolation upon arrival in the UK.

The minister added, in the same publication, that the health rules implemented in Portugal controlled covid-19.

“Our health rules and the effectiveness of our NHS [Sistema Nacional de Saúde] have certainly made it possible to control the effects of the pandemic ”, we can read on the official account of the MNE on Twitter.

Santos Silva stressed that information on the evolution of covid-19 in the country will continue to be sent to the British government.

“Portugal will continue to send all the information on the evolution of the epidemiological situation in the spirit of total transparency which characterizes our dialogue with the United Kingdom”, he added.

Portugal was included in the list of countries with “travel lanes” with the UK three weeks ago, on August 20, but the continued increase in the number of cases of infection in Portugal will have weighed on the issue. decision, expected last week, when it exceeded the value of 20 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Anyone arriving in England from government-defined destinations after 4:00 a.m. on Saturday will need to complete 14 days of quarantine. From the outside, Madeira and the Azores.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps, on the social network Twitter, explained that, thanks to better processing of information, the British government now has the capacity to assess islands separated from mainland territories and has started to institute ” regional travel corridors ”.

Scotland had already excluded Portugal from its list of “international corridors” from September 5, while Wales applied restrictions the day before, but also kept Madeira and the Azores free from quarantine.

The self-government of Northern Ireland has yet to announce any changes to the restrictions, but it generally follows London’s decisions.

Portugal represented this Thursday 585 new cases of infection linked to the covid-19 pandemic and the day before it had recorded 646, more than double those recorded on Tuesday.

The effective transmissibility index (Rt) is currently at 1.12, a value considered risky.

The epidemiological situation of covid-19 in Portugal has worsened since mid-August, according to a study by the Directorate General of Health (DGS) and the National Institute of Health Dr Ricardo Jorge (INSA), with 3,909 news infections recorded from August 17 to 30.

The list of “corridors of movement” currently includes less than 70 countries and territories and, as of July, Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Jamaica, Croatia, Austria and the island of Trinidad and Tobago, France , the Netherlands, Monaco and Malta are excluded. Turks and Caicos Islands and Aruba, Belgium, Andorra, Bahamas, Spain and Luxembourg.

Cuba, Estonia, Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia, the archipelago of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Brunei and Malaysia were added in the previous weeks.