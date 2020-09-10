UK government rejects Brussels ultimatum, wants parliament to quash deal with EU – Observer

The British government on Thursday reiterated its intention to maintain the bill which invalidates certain clauses of the Brexit agreement, rejecting Brussels’ ultimatum which calls for a retirement until the end of the month.

Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said he delivered the message during an extraordinary meeting today in London of the EU-UK Joint Committee with the European Commission Vice-President responsible for relations inter-institutional, Maros Sefcovic.

“I explained to Vice-President Sefcovic that we cannot and will not, and instead stressed the vital importance of reaching agreement through the Joint Committee on these important issues. I have made it clear that we will not be withdrawing the legislation, ”he said in statements broadcast on Sky News.

Gove reiterated London’s determination to implement the United Kingdom’s Withdrawal Agreement from the European Union (EU) and the Northern Ireland Protocol, but Brussels fears that the commitments made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson are threatened.

It is a UK home market bill released on Wednesday, against which the European Commission has threatened legal action, warning that “breaching the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement would violate international law, would undermine confidence and jeopardize the ongoing future negotiations on relations ”.

In a statement, Sefcovic said he told Gove “unequivocally, that the full and timely implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement, including the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland […] it is a legal obligation. The EU hopes that the commitment and spirit of this agreement will be fully respected ”and expects a retreat by the end of the month.

The ‘internal market’ bill flies in the face of parts of the Withdrawal Agreement, as it does not apply EU law if negotiations for a post-trade agreement fail. Brexit on issues such as export declarations, state support and customs controls relatively involving Northern Ireland.

The Withdrawal Agreement and the Northern Ireland Protocol were drafted with the aim of protecting the peace process in Northern Ireland, avoiding the need for a physical border between British territory and member Ireland. EU, so all control Customs should be carried out between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, which are separated by the Irish Sea.

The UK government maintains that the proposed legislation is a “safety net” in case there is no understanding for a trade deal to resolve legal issues and avoid “creating new barriers to trade between different parts of the Kingdom. United, unnecessary bureaucracy for additional costs for consumers ”.

The UK Parliament can approve the government’s bill, which violates parts of the UK’s European Union (EU) Withdrawal Agreement, without committing any illegality, according to a legal opinion released on Thursday.

The text, posted on the government portal, says that “it is an established principle of international law that a state is obliged to fulfill its obligations under a treaty in good faith. This is and will remain the key principle of the British approach to international relations ”.

However, he adds, “in the difficult and very exceptional circumstances in which we find ourselves, it is important to remember the fundamental principle of parliamentary sovereignty”.

Parliament is sovereign over domestic law and can pass legislation that violates UK treaty obligations. Parliament would not be acting unconstitutionally by passing such a law, ”he said.

The opinion invokes a 2017 Supreme Court ruling on the denunciation of Article 50 of the European Treaty to formalize the request to withdraw from the EU after the Brexit referendum, and which forced the British government to submit the question to a vote in parliament.