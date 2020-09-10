Isolated Indigenous Peoples Specialist Dies Hit by Arrow in Brazil – Observer

An official with the National Indian Foundation (Funai), an organ for the protection of indigenous peoples of Brazil, died Wednesday after being hit by an arrow fired by isolated Indians who inhabit the Amazon, official sources said.

The victim is Rieli Franciscato, 56, a Funai employee who has devoted more than three decades to the protection of isolated Indians in Brazil.

Franciscato was coordinator of the Ethno-Environmental Protection Front Uru Eu Wau Wau and died shortly after being hit by an arrow in the chest in the town of Seringueiras, in the Amazonian state of Rondônia.

“Rieli dedicated his life to the indigenous cause. With more than three decades of services provided in the region, it leaves a huge legacy for the policy of protection of these peoples, ”said the general coordinator of isolated Indians and recent contacts in Funai, Ricardo Lopes Dias, in a note from regret.

Funai also deeply lamented the “loss” and expressed “solidarity with the family members and colleagues of the official.”

“The teams of the General Coordination of Isolated Indians and Recent Contacts (CGIIRC) and the Ethno-Environmental Protection Fronts bid farewell to Rieli with affection, respect and admiration,” he added in the same text.

According to the non-governmental organization (NGO) Kanindé, Franciscato was a benchmark in efforts to protect indigenous peoples in Brazil and a strong advocate for the total lack of contact between non-indigenous and isolated indigenous peoples in the country.

The indigenist has also acted on several occasions to avoid conflicts between the indigenous and local populations of Seringueiras, according to the NGO, which added that the isolated peoples of Brazil “are in danger”, but “do not know who are theirs. defenders “.

Rondônia police explained to local media that Franciscato was participating in a mission in the region with the support of military agents precisely to verify the existence and possible recent contact of a group of indigenous people living isolated in this area with local residents.

Last June, a group of isolated Indians was spotted by the owner of a farm in the city, who had come to exchange a chicken and an ax with the Indians for a piece of game meat.

Currently, Funai recognizes 114 communities or ethnicities who have never been contacted or who have chosen to isolate themselves from non-Indians to escape massacres, epidemics and attacks.

Among these 114 communities or ethnicities, the existence of 28 has already been confirmed by official expeditions, while of the 26 others, information is already documented, but not yet confirmed by expeditions.

The other 60 are records for which there is information, but there are no further in-depth studies.