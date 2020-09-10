Global e-Pharma Market (online pharmacy): Surge in the Preferences of Consumers Shifting Towards Online Purchasing || Major Players are Boehringer Ingelheim, AbbVie, Aurobindo Pharma, Pfizer, Walmart Inc., Walgreen Co., Express Scripts Holding Company, Th

Global e-Pharma Market (online pharmacy) report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. It gives an in-depth knowledge on what the recent developments are, product launches are, while also keeping the track for recent acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the global market industry. This report is intended to help the readers develop a practical and intelligent approach to market dynamics and exploit opportunities. The Global e-Pharma Market (online pharmacy) report is a professional yet exhaustive study on the current as well as future state for the market. This report analyzes the status and future forecast involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast in the major regions of the world.

e-Pharma Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 33.71 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 101.69 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 14.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population over the world and demand of medicines in these populations.

Top Companies are:-

Some of the major players operating in the market are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, AbbVie Inc., Aurobindo Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Walmart Inc., Walgreen Co., Express Scripts Holding Company, The Kroger Co., L Rowland & Co, DocMorris, Giant Eagle, Inc., OptumRx, Inc., CVS Health, Merck & Co., Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific among others.

Rapid rise in the consumers shifting towards online sources of product ordering, purchasing is expected to present the players of e-pharma market with a greater consumer base wanting to shift their purchases for pharmaceuticals and any drugs to online models, rather than staying true to traditional pharmacists. This is due to the fact that e-pharma will provide wide range of benefits and features, while also providing drugs at a reduced cost.

Market Definition: Global e-Pharma Market

E-Pharma market is a way of transaction between pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies. E-pharma market is one of the recent innovations that has emerged as a most convenient way to order medicines. Broadly, there are 3 types of e-pharma exist in the market which are: Organized e-pharmacy, Non-organized e-pharmacy and illegal international trade through e-pharmacy. E-Pharmacy is beneficial to common people in many ways by providing: Consumer convenience, Consumer access, Consumer education, Data records, Medicine authenticity.

Market Drivers

Increasing aging population is driving the growth of this market

Rising prevalence for e- prescriptions is another factor driving the market growth.

Market Restraints

Rising number of illegal online pharmacies is restraining the growth of this market

Availability of fake drugs online is another factor restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global e-Pharma Market

By Type

Pharmacy Benefit Manager

Legitimate Internet Pharmacy

Illegal or Unethical Internet Pharmacy

By Application

Hospitals

Personal use

Government research

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Giant Eagle Inc. announced its acquisition with Ricker Oil Company Inc. The main of the acquisition is to expand Giant Eagle’s GetGo and Ricker’s brand in Indiana market and provide customers with fresh products and services.

In February 2016, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. announced the agreement McKesson Corporation for the distribution of generic pharmaceuticals. The main aim of the agreement is to expand their business worldwide and McKesson will distribute all the pharmaceuticals by Walmart.

The main factors behind the growth of the market are:

Increasing aging population: One of the most important factors behind the growth of e-pharmacy is the availability of older population group that have been prescribed a large amount of medicines and drugs by their physicians and therefore require frequent filling of their medicines. This population group also more comfort in various service offerings, and therefore with the availability of e-pharma they can adopt easier ordering of medicines from the comfort of their homes without having to partake any extra efforts to fill their prescriptions

Rising prevalence for e-prescriptions: Along with the availability of e-pharma services, the availability of physicians shifting towards online models of service delivery has resulted in increasing volume of e-prescriptions being available to the different consumers. This model of service delivery results in higher remuneration for the physicians as they do not have to bear the overhead costs of maintaining a particular healthcare facility. The rising availability of e-prescriptions being prescribed to patients is therefore expected to improve the overall share of the market players providing e-pharma services

The market is segmented on the basis of type as pharmacy benefit manager, legitimate internet pharmacy, illegal or unethical internet pharmacy; application as hospitals, personal use, government research.

Some of the recent market developments are as follows:

In May 2019, Medlife announced that they had acquired Myra, which will help Medlife expand their services to around twenty cities throughout India and also gain express delivery services. This will increase the overall value and quality of services with Medlife and the recently acquired service operations will be integrated into the business operations over the next six months

In June 2018, Amazon announced that they had PillPack for approximately USD 1 billion. This acquisition is evident to the presence of strict competition existing in the market with various market players introducing new & innovative services, and also dealing in extension of their servicing capabilities. With the combination of capabilities of Amazon and expertise of PillPack in pharmaceutical market, the consumers and the organizations alike will experience wide-range of benefits

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: E-Pharma Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: E-Pharma Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

