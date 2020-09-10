Covid19. Lancet magazine asks for clarification on Russian vaccine – Observer

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa helps ensure that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free for all.

British medical magazine The Lancet announced on Thursday that it had requested clarification on Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine candidate, after doubts over the veracity of the results of two cynical trials, which were published in the publication.

In an open letter to The Lancet on Monday and endorsed by 30 scientists, mostly Europeans, Italian researcher Enrico Bucci questions the veracity of the data in an article published on September 4 by the medical journal, which describes the results of two trials. preliminary steps.

In the letter, Enrico Bucci points out that there is complete or very high similarity in data between volunteers who were inoculated with two different formulations of the candidate vaccine, considering this to be “highly unlikely”.

The researcher regrets the lack of access to the original data and maintains that the article published in The Lancet “presents several points of concern”. In response to the open letter, the British publication “urged the authors of the Russian vaccine study to respond to the questions raised” and assured “that it will closely monitor the situation”.

To the French press agency AFP, the magazine recalled that the Russian work had been evaluated, before publication, by an independent scientific committee made up of specialists in vaccines and Covid-19 disease.

Lead author of the article, Russian investigator Denis Logunov, quoted by the official Russian news agency RIA Novosti, refutes the accusations, saying The Lancet had access to “all the data collected during scientific investigations” .

The article states that the Russian vaccine candidate elicits an immune response without causing serious adverse effects.

Before the publication on September 4 of the preliminary results of the two clinical trials, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, said in early August that his country had developed the first vaccine against Covid-19, causing suspicion. among the international scientific community.

The potential vaccine, which has yet to be vetted in the final phase of clinical trials, which includes broader safety and efficacy tests, has started being administered to residents of Moscow.

The two clinical trials, the results of which were published in The Lancet, lasted 42 days, each involving 38 healthy adults.

According to the article, two formulations of a vaccine candidate were administered which induced the formation of antibodies against the Covid-19 coronavirus in all participants within 21 days.