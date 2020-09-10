Fire in Loures temporarily suspends landings at Lisbon airport – Observer

A fire that broke out this Thursday in the municipality of Loures suspended, between 4:31 p.m. and 5:52 p.m., landings at Lisbon airport, forcing 12 flights to diverge.

According to an official source from ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal, which manages Humberto Delgado Airport, in Lisbon, landings have been suspended “due to the fight against the fire with the use of aerial means having an impact on the approach of the aircraft on the runway “.

Thus, 12 flights have diverged, seven to Faro and five to Porto, said the same source, citing that “the situation is already normalized”.

The alert was given at 4:18 p.m., in a bush area, in Frielas, commune of Loures.

As of 7:10 p.m., 83 were operational, supported by 26 vehicles, fighting the fires, according to data from the National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority. The fire is almost over.