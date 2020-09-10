Beirut. Port light controlled but may have been a “sabotage” or “accident” – Observer

The fire that broke out this Thursday in the port of Beirut may have been caused by an act of “sabotage, technical error or negligence”, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said of the blaze that those responsible deem “under control”.

Today’s fire [quinta-feira] it could be an act of intentional sabotage or the result of a technical error or negligence. In any case, the cause must be known as soon as possible and those responsible must be held accountable, ”Aoun said, according to the presidency’s Twitter.

Even before the president’s remarks, the acting Minister of Public Works told the Lebanese National News Agency that the fire was “under control”, although it remains active five hours after its outbreak.

“The port fire is under control and an investigation will be carried out after it is extinguished,” Najjar said.

The fire broke out in a warehouse “away from hangar 12”, where another fire broke out, which sparked off two major explosions on August 4, which devastated much of Beirut and left 191 people dead and more than 6,500 injured.

A fire breaks out in the port of Beirut a month after the tragedy

The fire this afternoon, according to the director general of Lebanese civil defense Raymond Khattar, in statements to the Spanish agency Efe, “started near the site of the explosions, in hangars that had already been affected” by the disaster of August 4, in a place where there were tires and oil.

The Red Cross said the fire hit one of its warehouses that contained food aid and fears it could cause humanitarian operations to stop.

“Our humanitarian operation risks being seriously disrupted,” said Fabrizio Carboni, regional director of the International Committee of the Red Cross for the Middle East.

A military source, who requested anonymity, assured Efe that “two fires, separated from each other” originated in the port and, according to initial indications, “did not occur for any causes. natural “.

This is the second fire recorded at the port in two days, after firefighters extinguished another fire on September 8 from rubble mixed with leftover wood, trash and tires, according to an army statement. .