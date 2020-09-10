Private schools “very prepared” for the “new normal”. But there are already cases of covid-19 | Defibrillation

Unlike public schools, which will not resume face-to-face teaching until the end of next week, private schools are already fully operational. But, not with all the means at their disposal, they managed to avoid cases of contagion: at the German school in Lisbon, around 70 students were forced to return home, after a student was diagnosed with the new coronavirus, and the same thing happened at the Lycée International Français, in Porto. In both cases, students in prophylactic isolation have already resumed distance learning. “We learned about it on Saturday and the students started distance learning Monday at eight in the morning,” said PUBLIC Rita Dantas, the school’s communications manager, explaining that all the other students had taken tests. negative for covid-19, and are expected to resume classes on September 17, “as long as they show negative results and no symptoms.”

continue reading