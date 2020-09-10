Marcelo refuses to comment on candidacies and considers it unfair that Portugal is no longer a safe destination | Presidential

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa refused this Thursday for the Presidency of the Republic to comment on the candidacies of Socialists Ana Gomes and Marisa Matias, of the Bloco de Esquerda, in the presidential elections of 2021.

The head of state, who remains open to his re-candidacy and sent the announcement of his decision in November, was asked about these two candidacies leaving the inauguration ceremony of the new headquarters of the company Auchan Retail Portugal , in Paço de Arcos, in the municipality of Oeiras.

“You already know what my position is, that of the President of the Republic. The President of the Republic does not comment on the elections or the candidates. Neither the regional elections in the Azores nor the presidential elections, ”Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa replied to journalists.

Faced with the possibility of becoming a candidate, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa distinguished between the two conditions, immediately retorting: “The President of the Republic is only President of the Republic”.

Left-wing MEP Marisa Matias stood on Wednesday as a candidate for the presidency of the Republic supported by her party and today the Ana Gomes diploma publicly announced her candidacy, which she launched without the support of the PS.

Unfair, incorrect and unfounded decision

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa also commented on the UK government’s decision to again exclude mainland Portugal from the so-called air corridor, saying this causes “a feeling of injustice”. In response to questions from journalists, the Head of State pointed out in particular the Algarve as being “unfairly punished for this decision”.

“But we must continue, look to the future. What is needed in these critical situations – and I will have meetings this week with the hotel industry – is resilience, resistance, ”added Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

The British government has decided to remove Portugal from the list of countries considered safe in the current context of the covid-19 pandemic, with the exception of the autonomous regions of Madeira and the Azores, and from Saturday it will demand again a quarantine of two weeks for those returning from the territory. Portuguese continent.

Economy Minister Pedro Siza Vieira also argued that removing Portugal from Britain’s list of safe countries was neither correct nor justified on objective grounds.

“It is not a correct decision, based on objective reasons to control the disease. The UK does not meet the criteria it has set for quarantining visitors, ”said Siza Vieira, who spoke to reporters on the sidelines of the same inauguration.

The Minister also recalled that the European Union has defined that countries should not apply “restrictions on the movement” of citizens in the European area.

On the other hand, Siza Vieira noted that economic operators and tour operators will experience an even more difficult year following this decision.

“For British citizens, this also has no basis. A person who may be on vacation in Portugal or on a business trip is suddenly faced with this decision, ”he explained.

Portugal was included in the list of countries in the so-called British air corridor three weeks ago.

