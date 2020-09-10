Microsoft Warns of Russian Hacker Attacks Against Members of US Election Campaign | United States

The Russian military intelligence unit, which attacked officials of the United States Democratic National Committee four years ago, is back with new attacks targeting campaigners, consultants and think tanks, associated with both Democrats and Republicans. .

The warning was issued on Thursday by Microsoft Corporation, the New York Times reports. The company’s investigation revealed that hackers associated with Russia’s Central Intelligence Department, which in 2016 made Hillary Clinton’s campaign emails public, are making further efforts to hide their tracks.

Some of the attacks are routed through Tor, a system that hides the identity of attackers, which has delayed the work of identifying hackers, explains the American daily.

Microsoft officials say that so far there is no evidence that the attacks carried out this year were successful, but they cannot say for sure that any material was stolen or what Russia’s motives might be. .

Microsoft also found that hackers in China attacked the personal email accounts of members of Joe Biden’s campaign, as well as academics and think tanks like the Atlantic Council and the Stimson Center. Only one of the Chinese targets that Microsoft detected was linked to Donald Trump: a former administration official, whom the company declined to name.

Biden’s campaign told the New York Times that it was “aware of reports from Microsoft that a foreign actor attempted unsuccessfully to access the personal email accounts of individuals associated with the campaign.”

Department of Homeland Security (CISA) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) Chief Christopher Krebs said the organization is “aware that Microsoft has detected attempts to compromise the email accounts of individuals and organizations associated with the next. elections ”, quotes the American daily.

However, Krebs assured that none of these situations are “involved in the maintenance or operation of electoral infrastructure” and “no impact on electoral systems has been identified”.

