Brazilian state signs memorandum with Chinese multinational for wind farm – Observer

The Brazilian state of Ceará on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Chinese company Mingyang Smart Energy, formalizing the intention to install an offshore wind complex in the region.

The governor of Ceará, Camilo Santana, and the vice-president of the Chinese multinational, Larry Wang, signed the protocol of intentions, without however revealing the amounts or the dates of execution of the project.

Ceará is a pioneer state in Brazil in the process of renewable energies, wind and solar. We want to resume our vanguard, ”said Camilo Santana, quoted in a statement by the government of this state.

“We have tried to stimulate and intensify this policy of investing in renewable energies all along its chain, because we believe that it is important for Ceará and for the world”, added the governor.

Founded in 1993, headquartered in Zhongshan Guangdong, China, Mingyang Smart Energy is a first-class wind turbine manufacturer and integrated clean energy solution provider.

The multinational occupies the 37th position among the 500 largest new energy companies in the world and the 1st in offshore wind innovation, a system that takes advantage of the force of the wind blowing offshore, the Ceará executive informed.

Brazil, with a strong commitment to onshore wind power, is also starting to consider new horizons with offshore power generation in the northeast region of the country, including the extensive coastline and conditions of favorable winds increase its potential.

Offshore technology is not just the production of renewable energy. It is the main driver of economic development for each country and region where this system is installed, ”said Larry Wang.

The study “Brazil Wind Generation Guidebook”, carried out by the bank BTG Pactual, highlighted that the states of Maranhão, Piauí, Ceará and Rio Grande do Norte generate constant winds with high average speeds, conditions considered perfect for additional offshore wind capacity.

Preliminary studies by the Federal University of Santa Catarina and the Energy Research Company (EPE), with data up to May 2019, consider that the potential for offshore wind generation in Brazil is 11,000 gigawatts, of which 57% is located in all nine states. the northeast region.