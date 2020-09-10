He lived in flames: Europe, Europe, what are you waiting for? | the Chronicle

Dear reader, I am not responsible for the emotional charge of the words which will embody this text. I just woke up to the news of a sea of ​​flames in Moria refugee camp on the island of Lesvos, where my soul has been held since I volunteered there in 2016.

At the time, conditions in the Moria camp were degrading, but the hope of European solidarity kept shining in the eyes of those who arrived in Lesvos in search of international protection. With the border closures and the deal with Turkey, it became clear to asylum seekers that the European Union would not hold their hand. And so Moria has become a store of interrupted lives that no one wants to deal with. With the growing overcrowding of the countryside, degrading conditions have become inhuman, hope has given way to despair and Moria has become the scene of violence, riots and fires.

Europe is bleeding in Moria

Four years later, what has changed? When we ignore a problem, it is not solved: it thickens. Overcrowding in the camp reached nearly 13,000 people (four times the camp’s capacity), which in times of a pandemic was a tragedy foretold. On September 2, the most feared was confirmed: the first case of covid-19 in Moria. As of September 8, there were more than 30 confirmed cases. Does the sea of ​​flames that rekindled in Moria the same day surprise anyone?

Add fear to inhuman conditions and take away dignity; on the psychological level, it would be the mathematical equivalent of two plus two equal to four. My first memory of Lesbos is that of a winter night, of frightened faces and icy bodies, fresh from boats and new arrivals in Moria. “Refugees”, some would say; “Migrants”, others would say – “human beings”, we would like you to say if we were in this situation. And haven’t we learned that we should treat others the same way we would like them to treat us? But we also learned that “the others” are not “us”. And we continue to abuse others, on behalf of our own people.

Assuming my ignorance in terms of politics and international relations, I would say, as an academic in the field of the psychology of peace, that the flames that decimated the Moria camp will only be completely extinguished by the empathy. Imagine yourself in that same boat that has just arrived in Lesbos, and realize once and for all that, whatever the passport, we are all “us”, human beings!

How to achieve this utopia? I place a lot of hope in this generation which, in addition to being educated in mathematics or Portuguese, is educated in human rights, global citizenship or environmental awareness. Teaching empathy should be no less important than teaching mathematics: what good is technical excellence if it is not used for the benefit of humanity?

The author writes according to the new orthographic agreement.

