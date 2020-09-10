DiCaprio calls for financial boycott of Bolsonaro, government urges actor to invest in Amazonia – Observer

Leonardo DiCaprio supported on social networks a campaign of financial boycott of the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, due to the destruction of the Amazon, which did not please the government, which urged the American actor to invest in the forest.

This is the #DefundBolsonaro campaign (“cut funding to Bolsonaro” in Portuguese translation), which was launched by Brazilian activists with a focus on the international audience.

On Wednesday, on the social network Twitter, the American actor posted a video of the Articulation of the Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB), which draws attention to the fires that are consuming the Brazilian Amazon, appealing to civil society , businesses and governments. who ask themselves: “Which side are you on? Amazon or Bolsonaro? “.

#DefundBolsonaro #AmazonOrBolsonaro #WhichSideAreYouOn https://t.co/Q1DtSSrhzg

– Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) September 9, 2020

In addition to the video, DiCaprio, who stood out for his environmental activism, also shared the markers “#DefundBolsonaro #AmazonOrBolsonaro (Amazon or Bolsonaro) #WhichSideAreYouOn (Which side are you on)”.

Bolsonaro’s government reacted this Thursday morning to the actor’s position, with Environment Minister Ricardo Salles urging DiCaprio to invest his own money in the preservation of the Amazon through the “adopt a park” project.

“Dear Leonardo DiCaprio, Brazil is launching the ‘Adopt a Park’ preservation project, which allows you or any other company or person to choose one of the 132 parks in the Amazon and sponsor it directly at 10 euros per hectare and per year. Are you going to put your money where your mouth is? Asked the government official.

Dear @LeoDiCaprio Brazil is launching the “Adopt1Park” preservation project which allows you or any other company or individual to choose one of the 132 Amazonian parks and sponsor it directly at 10 euros per hectare per year. Are you going to put your money where your mouth is? https://t.co/VMG817oUX8

– Ricardo Salles MMA (@rsallesmma) September 10, 2020

The Brazilian executive also released a video denying that the Amazon is on fire, stating that “Brazil is the country that best preserves its native forests in the world”.

“These fires in the Amazon are cultural and of a low proportion,” indicates the video released by the government, an argument which has been rejected by ambietalists and various observers.

I received this video, “The Amazon is not burning”… pic.twitter.com/l6iG0uGhhU

– Ricardo Salles MMA (@rsallesmma) September 9, 2020

This is not the first time that DiCaprio has raised the situation in the Brazilian Amazon, which led Bolsonaro to accuse the Hollywood “star” of financing the forest fires in 2019.

Last month, DiCaprio again criticized the Brazilian head of state’s posture in the face of fires in what is the world’s largest rainforest.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro is under international pressure to contain the fires, but he has publicly questioned the severity of the fires in the past, saying opponents and indigenous communities were responsible, ”wrote the actor on the social network Instagram.

The Brazilian Amazon recorded around 30,000 fires in August, the second highest number of the month in 10 years, exceeding just 5% of the numbers recorded in the same period of 2019, when images of flames in the largest rainforest of the planet have circulated. across the world and sparked outrage.

The data comes from the Brazilian National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

The Amazon is the largest rainforest in the world and has the highest recorded biodiversity in any area of ​​the planet, with approximately 5.5 million square kilometers, and includes the territories of Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Bolivia, Guyana, Suriname and French Guyana (belonging to France).