Brazilian government releases video containing false information about the Amazon and sparks criticism – Observer

Brazil’s vice president and environment minister released a video that denies the fires in the Amazon and shows footage of an animal living thousands of miles from that forest, sparking criticism across the country.

The video, produced by the Association of Breeders of Pará (AcriPará), a group formed by cattle breeders, was released on Wednesday evening on the Twitter accounts of the social network of the Brazilian vice-president and head of the National Council of Legal Amazonia. , Hamilton Mourão, and the Minister of the Environment, Ricardo Salles.

“Which side are you on? Who are you really preserving or who is manipulating your feelings?” Brazil is the country that preserves its native forests the most in the world. It’s the truth, we take care! #ConselhoNacionalDaAmazoniaLegal # QueimadaNÃO pic .twitter.com / TkWi0uclo1

– General Hamilton Mourão (@GeneralMourao) September 10, 2020

“Whose side are you on? Who are you really preserving or who is manipulating your feelings? Brazil is the country that most preserves its native forests in the world. It’s the truth. We take care!”, Mourão wrote in the message accompanying the video.

“I received this video, the Amazon is not burning,” Salles said when posting the same content.

From the start, the audiovisual production shows a golden lion tamarin, an almost extinct type of monkey, while a narrator says in English that the Amazon does not burn.

The presence of the golden lion tamarin has drawn attention as the animal is only found in the Atlantic Forest, another biome that covered much of Brazil, but which, thanks to human action, has today hui that 12.4% of its original vegetation preserved in small areas remaining in the northeastern, southeastern and southern states of the country.

The Amazon rainforest is located, mainly, in the northern region of the country.

Therefore, as soon as the video started circulating, netizens and environmentalists questioned the minister and the vice president, claiming that the golden lion tamarin does not live in the Amazon and show pictures of it to say that the most the world’s great rainforest does not burn. is to disclose false information.

Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of the non-governmental organization Observatório do Clima, was one of the experts who commented on the publication of the video.

“The bad thing is not just the minister [Ricardo Salles] share a video that shows footage of the Atlantic Forest saying they are from the Amazon, but the fact that the video just indicates the Amazon is not burning, unlike reality. And he agrees, ”wrote Astrini on the social network Twitter.

The bad thing is not only that the minister is sharing a video that shows footage of the Atlantic Forest saying they are from the Amazon, but the fact that the video simply indicates that the Amazon is not burning, unlike to reality. And he agrees. # AmazonOrBolsonarohttps: //t.co/z7v2j8brLb

– Marcio Astrini (@MarcioAstrini) September 10, 2020

Data released by the National Institute for Space Research (INPE), a public institution linked and managed by the Brazilian government, indicates that in August alone, the Brazilian Amazon recorded 29,307 fires.

Asked this Thursday by journalists about the controversy, Mourão replied that “it is an Amazonian-Atlantic forest integration”, an assertion which also aroused perplexity given the distance, hundreds of thousands of kilometers, which separates the two biomes.

Deforestation in the Amazon in Brazil increased by 34% from August 2019 to July 2020 compared to the same previous period, according to data compiled annually by the INPE.

This is the most comprehensive reading of data on Amazon rainforest vegetation loss in the country as it considers data collected over 12 months taking into account the dry and rainy seasons which are essential for understanding the biome.

The Amazon is the largest rainforest in the world and has the highest recorded biodiversity in any area of ​​the planet, with approximately 5.5 million square kilometers and includes the territories of Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Venezuela , Ecuador, Bolivia, Guyana, Suriname and French Guyana (belonging to France).