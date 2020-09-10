Covid19. UK decision is neither correct nor objective, says Minister of Economy – Observer

The Minister of the Economy, Pedro Siza Vieira, defended on Thursday that the withdrawal of Portugal from the list of safe countries in the United Kingdom is neither correct nor justified for objective reasons.

It is not a correct decision, based on objective reasons to control the disease. The UK does not meet the criteria it has set for quarantining visitors, ”said Siza Vieira, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of Auchan Retail Portugal’s new head office, in Paço de Arcos, district of Lisbon.

The Minister also recalled that the European Union has defined that countries should not apply “restrictions on the movement” of citizens in the European area. On the other hand, Siza Vieira noted that economic operators and tour operators will experience an even more difficult year following this decision.

“For British citizens, this also has no basis. A person who may be on vacation in Portugal or on a business trip is suddenly faced with this decision, ”he explained.

The British government has removed Portugal from the list of safe countries, except for the regions of Madeira and the Azores, and as of Saturday it is forced to comply with a two-week quarantine on its arrival in the United Kingdom, a we announced this Thursday.

England puts mainland Portugal back on the list of countries at risk for the pandemic, Marcelo speaks of “injustice”