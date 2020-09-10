Freedom of education for the defense of plurality | Opinion

1. One of the lessons that marked my growth was to realize the diversity of the world. At school, university and at work, I grew up understanding that not everyone shares my view of the world and of society. And I think one of the biggest stages of maturity is learning not only to respect that diversity, but also to appreciate it. Know that others can wish the same good as me and yet defend another way to achieve it.

2. For several years I was responsible for youth groups. One of the greatest challenges of the educational relationship with young people is to realize that there are no “young people” as a homogeneous group of human beings, but that each one is unique, with his experiences. , his personal situation, his pace of learning and development, your preferences and your tastes and, above all, with your own needs. For this reason, the educational relationship, especially in the most personal and intimate areas, cannot be uniform. It always depends on the specific person in front of you.

For educational freedoms and the rights of Tiago and Rafael

3. One of the things I have learned as a parent is that education does not depend only on the concrete characteristics of children, but also on our own. What we as parents can do and offer our children. I am fortunate to have several friends and family with children of the same age as mine. And I see how we all raise our children differently. And that often our teaching methods, more than any theory, depend on our characteristics, our form, our time and our availability. And I realized that the methods I use to educate my children probably wouldn’t work with others, and vice versa. It’s not about being better or worse, it’s about how each person is as a parent.

4. I don’t mind that the state creates a civic education discipline in school. The state has a duty to help parents in the education of their children, and it is therefore reasonable that it also assists parents in their task of educating their children for life in society. However, such a discipline will always convey the vision of citizenship of the authors of its program and of the teachers who teach it. Which is not bad, otherwise it would be impossible.

5. The problem is when this discipline becomes compulsory. Because it is no longer a question here of helping parents who wish to do so, it is a matter of imposing a determined vision of citizenship on all children. As if this view were the only possible and acceptable one. The imposition of an official vision of citizenship is the hallmark of authoritarian regimes. For this reason, our Constitution proclaims in its article in Article 43: “The State cannot program education and culture according to philosophical, aesthetic, political, ideological or religious directives.”

6. I am not discussing here the merits of the citizenship education program. You will surely have several. I am only discussing the claim to standardize thought, children and educational methods. I defend the freedom of parents to choose which vision of citizenship they want to convey to their children, when they want to do it and how they want to do it. If you prefer it to be done in school, I think that’s fine. If they prefer to be the ones doing it, I think that’s fine. Refuse is a monolithic vision, where there is only one vision of citizenship, one educational method, as if children and parents were all the same.

7. What bothered me the most in the debate about the children of Famalicão who did not follow the citizenship education courses is to see the number of people who live badly with the diversity of opinions . The number of people who consider it normal to impose their vision of citizenship on children, as if it were not possible. And it amazes me that, 46 years after the end of the Estado Novo, there are still those who argue that the school should educate children in the civic virtues defined by the Ministry of Education. Apparently the flags have only changed.

