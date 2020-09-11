The Tyranny of Merit | Opinion

One of the big questions of our time is the origin of populism. How to explain that during the last decade, millions of voters from countries as different as the United States, Brazil, England, Italy or Greece have rejected the orthodoxy of liberal globalization and voted for candidates or populist positions? The answer to this question is of interest not only to academics who study these things. It is also, and above all, of interest to the general public. After all, leaving the European Union or being ruled for five or ten years is no easy task. On the contrary, they are political decisions which have profound repercussions in the medium and long term. In fact, they can even represent a turning point in the recent history of a country.

In the book The Tyranny of Merit, which will be released in a few days, the American political philosopher Michael Sandel offers an answer that deserves our attention. Right away, because it is given by who it is. Michael Sandel is an unusual case. He is one of the few thinkers to be so appreciated by his students, the general public and (many) his colleagues. There are several reasons for this. Sandel is able to explain a complex idea in simple, astute language. It is also very good at synthesizing a set of ideas circulating in academic circles into a formulation accessible to the general population. And he’s good at using everyday examples to illustrate his ideas.

The conservative revolution

All of these qualities are present in The Tyranny of Merit. The title is a gloss on John Stuart Mill’s thesis on the “tyranny of the majority”. The tyranny of the majority is one of the greatest dangers of democracy. The fear is that a majority will impose its opinions and interests on a minority of the population, which could lead to a dictatorship. Mill’s thesis, which recovers and develops an earlier idea of ​​Tocqueville in From Democracy in America, has educated liberals on both sides of the Atlantic for the past century and a half. Sandel overturns this idea, but maintains the emphasis on democracy. According to Sandel, populism results from the rejection by the majority of a tyranny imposed by a minority. What tyranny is this? It is the tyranny of merit, that is to say the idea of ​​a social and economic order based on individual effort and merits. An idea that has become dominant especially after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the wave of economic and cultural globalization that resulted. This idea was so dominant that Sandel even speaks of “tyranny”. An orthodoxy that includes universities, international institutions and much of the international media. A common way of thinking among cosmopolitan elites who feel so comfortable speaking in a foreign language in a convention center thousands of miles from home, like reading The Economist on their cellphones or deciding which university to attend. foreigner send their children. to study.

It turns out that this model of society based on effort and individual merits is problematic. On the one hand, even the most perfect meritocracy is nothing more than a mirage, a goal that motivates individual and collective action, but which is never fully achieved. This gives rise to constant frustration which must be continually addressed, otherwise it will lead to discontent and revolt. On the other hand, and this is the most original idea in the whole book, the other problem with meritocracy is that it does not give satisfactory answers to those who lose. All those left behind – at school, university, at work, in life in general – have nothing to blame but themselves. This is because they do not have the necessary education, have not completed their university studies or do not have the necessary professional training. It’s because they haven’t tried as hard as the others. This is because, in short, they failed. To fail is a thousand times worse than to fail for reasons beyond our control. Internalize that if you are a loser is a huge psychological and moral burden. And that, Sandel explains, generates an equally immense grudge and resentment against all the most successful.

This is where populism was born. It is from the political manipulation of this resentment that populism was born. A populism which, on the left and on the right, serves to attract the votes of those dissatisfied with globalization.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

The solution advocated in A Tyranny of Merit indicates a reassessment of work. Especially for work in essential fields or areas but which, for various reasons, are today underestimated and underpaid. Think about the work of all those in hospitals and homes around the world who often receive minimum wage, but without which the fight against the covid-19 pandemic would not have been possible at all. But, however nice Sandel’s solution, the project of a “reassessment of virtues” is more of a philosophical solution than a political proposition. It just doesn’t magically change an ideology. Especially when this ideology has been internalized by generations of individuals and transformed into the force of law. But if it is necessary to start rethinking the foundations of this ideology, it is precisely through books like Sandel’s that it is worth starting.

Another problem, perhaps even bigger, is Sandel’s silence on culture, especially on today’s culture wars. No one knows if it’s a cause of populism or if it’s populism, with its emphasis on easy talk and the politics of emotions, behind them. The truth is, for example, Trump cannot be understood if one ignores the barracks war between different forms of life, different moral values ​​and different social norms that he has instigated from the first hour and which threatens to transform. the next election in a dead end. . The problem that Sandel must answer is the following: how to give up meritocracy, to maintain the pluralism of the forms of life which, for decades, served as an antidote to the cultural wars which have taken our societies by storm?

The author writes according to the new spelling agreement

continue reading