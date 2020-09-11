The President of the Republic calls for restraint of the Portuguese

This Thursday, the President of the Republic called for the restraint of the Portuguese and for the understanding of the measures adopted by the government in the face of the covid-19 pandemic, so that health and the economy are protected at the same time.

“It’s not about containment, it’s about relative containment,” said Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who left this message during the inauguration ceremony of the new head office of the company Auchan Retail Portugal, at Paço de Arcos, in the municipality of Oeiras.

In a fifteen-minute speech, the Head of State mentioned that experts advise “a reduction in the risk of social coexistence” and called for “restraint, however limited”, of the Portuguese in general, to all ages, arguing that “this little effort by each has immense value in terms of community”.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa noted that, especially for younger people, “after absolute containment there is a need for an absolute lack of definition, it is natural, due to age”, but added that ” it does not cost much to make an effort ”.

The Head of State warned that “there is no interest in health discipline in the functioning of schools or establishments or institutions if there is no concern in the social relationship”, d ‘straight away, “out of the gates of schools and establishments”.

Speaking to journalists at the end of this ceremony, concerning the new measures announced this Thursday by the Government for the control of covid-19, which relate to the emergency situation in which the entire continental territory will enter from Tuesday, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said he hoped for “its understanding and application by the Portuguese”.

According to the President of the Republic, Portugal is faced “at the same time” with two challenges, one “of life and health” and the other “of the economy and society”, without being able to neglect any.

“If the front of life and health fails, it fails on the front of the economy and society. But if the economy and society fail, there is no way to avenge the life and health front, ”he said.

The President of the Republic asked the Portuguese “to know how to find the balance” between these two fronts.

“They must believe in the economy, they must continue to believe in social life, in community life, they can never lose hope and confidence, no matter how many cases of infected that day, that week or this month. They must continue to work, they must continue to invest, they must continue to believe ”, he defended.

