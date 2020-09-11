Europe bleeds in Moria | Opinion

The flames carried everything in front, leaving thousands of people out in the open with nothing more than clothes on their backs. The fire in the Moria refugee camp on the island of Lesvos is the epilogue of a story that can only embarrass Europe. The ashes are now proof of the disaster, but humanitarian tragedy already reigned over the destinies of Europe’s “worst camp”.

Is it possible that a paradise island has turned hell on Earth for thousands of people, a prison where corruption is law and human trafficking is the only escape? And why did you turn a blind eye for so long, why did the warnings from so many aid agencies ignore a refugee camp that was a huge time bomb? Responsibility stains the hands of European Union officials, who promote an inhumane policy of detaining asylum seekers, who would rather pay hundreds of millions of euros for the authoritarian Turkish government to terrorize the refugees rather than respect human rights of those fleeing war and hunger.

How can someone who has nothing lose everything? When denied the most essential, dignity and humanity – that was the meaning of the Moria refugee camp. The fire keeps thousands of refugees away from invisibility, today they can no longer ignore or hiss to the side. The European Union cannot continue to disrespect thousands of people – many of whom are children, women and the elderly with associated pathologies.

The pandemic is no excuse. Moria had been synonymous with hell for over five years and they were doing nothing. The magazine Der Spiegel had already reported on this area for years, which it called “the shame of Europe”, where it denounced the inhumanity of living conditions: four times as many people lived in the camp of refugees than their real capacity, the ground was a soup of mud, people lived in tents where rats and snakes entered, insecurity was total, especially for women.

The present is that of despair. One of the Portuguese volunteers who provided assistance to Moria said “the situation is utter and utter chaos”. With nowhere to sleep, with no response to the most basic needs, people fled to nearby towns, but their response was to create blockades put in place by the police. After the arrival of smoke from the fire, tear gas canisters from the riot police, inhumanity has no end.

In the face of the tragedy, the European Union has been slow to react and has not yet decided. Germany and France admit having accepted refugees, but in small numbers and without calling into question the immigration policy at the origin of the disaster. And what will the Portuguese government do?

Moria was part of a European deterrent system, an unconditional detention space, a showcase of horrors to frighten anyone who intended to risk their life on the Mediterranean scaffolding. It is intentionally a business card for refugees with a very clear message: you are not welcome, solidarity does not live here, your life does not deserve compassion. The Greek Deputy Foreign Minister acknowledged this a few months ago, when he said in Lisbon “we do not want to send the message that anyone who arrives in Greece will leave the camps immediately”. The refugee camp may have been destroyed by the fire, but the European policy that created it is still set in stone and lime and that is what we need to change.

The island of Lesbos is the best example of the monumental failure of Europe, its immigration policies and the choices made on the basis of ultra-reactionary prejudices motivated by the far right. The images that come to us, the cries of despair, the calls for help, do not leave us indifferent and must force European governments to change their position. This shame cannot continue.

The author writes according to the new spelling agreement

