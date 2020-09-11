Half of Portuguese trust vaccines less than other countries | Cheers

About half of Portuguese have confidence in the safety and efficacy of vaccines, a relatively low number like the rest of Europe compared to other regions, according to a study released on Thursday.

The scientific journal The Lancet published the results of the latest edition of the ‘Vaccine Confidence’ project, from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, which analyzed and compared data from 2015 and 2019 from various national surveys in 149 countries on the people’s confidence level. vaccines for their safety, efficacy and importance.

For Portugal, researchers estimate that 50.20% of people trust the safety of vaccines, a figure that rises to 54.94% when assessing effectiveness.

Compared to 2015, in December 2019, the Portuguese were more confident in vaccines, recording a difference of 12 percentage points in terms of safety and 14 percentage points in terms of effectiveness.

In both camps, the country is slightly above the European Union average where, according to the results, confidence in vaccination remains low compared to other regions: countries like Uganda, Bangladesh , India or Burundi are among those who trust the most.

Like Portugal, in Europe too, the tendency seems to be more and more to trust, but the researchers highlight certain countries where, on the other hand, it is mistrust and opposition that tend to grow, such as ‘Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Pakistan or Serbia. , reflecting climates of political instability and religious extremism.

Researchers also associate a low level of trust with misinformation, considering it to be one of the main threats to the resilience of immunization programs.

“Sometimes there is a truly small risk that quickly spreads and escalates to appear much bigger,” said Heidi Larson, the researcher who led the study, also referring to the polarization of public debate and the mistrust in it. with regard to government and scientific elites. .

In addition to the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, the study also examines people’s opinions regarding the importance of vaccination and here most countries seem to consider vaccines, more than effective and safe, to be. important.

“Our results suggest that people do not necessarily rule out the importance of vaccination in children, even if they have doubts about their safety,” said another researcher, Clarissa Simas, adding that, therefore, the scientific community must “do better”. to improve confidence levels.

Portugal is no exception and while around half of Portuguese have confidence in the safety and efficacy of vaccines, the estimated percentage of Portuguese who in 2019 considered vaccination important was 69%, as in 2015.

Given the current context of the covid-19 pandemic, the researchers stress that the need to monitor public opinion on vaccination is even greater, so that it is possible to react quickly to any violation of the public confidence.

“It is vital, in the face of the threat of new diseases like covid-19, that we regularly monitor public attitudes to quickly identify countries and groups with declining confidence, so that we can help guide where confidence is. is necessary and optimize the use of new. vaccines ”, defended Heidi Larson.

