PSG “wiped out” by covid-19 loses in Lens | International football

Paris Saint-Germain, with a resource team due to “losses” of players with covid-19, started their participation in the French football championship badly, with a 1-0 defeat in Lens.

Coach Thomas Tuchel had already warned – “do not expect too much of us”, he said, facing seven forced absences – but the panorama turned out to be really bad, with an error of the third goalkeeper, Marcin Bulka, to throw everything. to lose.

Bulka was one of three young men called in to cover the losses of a team without Neymar, Mbappé, Di María or Keylor Navas.

The Polish goalkeeper came into sight for the worst reasons, putting the ball at the feet of Ignatius Ganago, who did not lose and scored the goal for Lens in the 58th minute.

A real “treat” for the 3,800 spectators at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium, who thus helped the recently promoted Lens to beat the chronic champion and finalist of the Champions League.

PSG lacked the ability to materialize, as in terms of ball possession, the ball reached “unthinkable” 78% in the first half.

Still with a game delayed from the first day, PSG already have a new commitment on Sunday, and it’s not easy – it’s Marseille, second in the last championship.

