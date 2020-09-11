The way is not at home | Editorial

It was written. Let’s call it a second wave, call it an international context, come back from vacation, go back to school, or just watch with apprehension the rise of new cases. Anyone who was attentive, instead of getting lost in epiphenomena like the Festa do Avante !, would realize that we are still a long way from getting rid of the plague of the coronavirus and that what we have learned hard throughout this crisis continues to maintain its validity, at least until an effective vaccine can be produced.

Washing hands, wearing a mask, preserving social distance, although it is an excruciating banality to say it, are individual concerns that continue to be valid, even if, looking at the nightly gatherings in the big cities the last weekend -weekly, it seems that there are many who have already forgotten it.

Being able to have an effective screening system, to test as much as possible, to ensure that there are enough intensive care beds and ventilators for those who need them, are still the most effective measures. available to the health system to ensure that the coronavirus has the least possible impact.

Keeping all this unchanged, it must be said that the strengthening of the measures announced by the Government makes sense, even if it had to reaffirm the relevance of what has been said above. Every once in a while it takes a cry to stay awake. And it is even more necessary if we want to avoid the ultimate resource, which is to resume the way home, to return to isolation. The government seems attached to this and, looking for signs of crisis, we should all be.

That said, there are areas where one would expect a lot more, starting with what continues to happen in homes. The media barrier that will come with the resumption of classes cannot make us forget what happened there or that the groups most at risk are still the oldest.

The idea that most commercial establishments can only open after 10 a.m., attempting to delay the entry of large numbers into the urban flow, can also be seen as admitting the difficulty of the executive in controlling the number of people in public transport. Returning the offer to 100% is a good step, but it takes time and it is worth checking whether it will be true.

Finally, it is very difficult to understand because it is only now, a few days before the emergency situation, that a “set of measures to organize the work of the mirror” appears, which are still waiting for you. ‘to be presented. to the social partners next week. A little late for those who really don’t want to go home, right?

