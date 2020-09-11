The federal government expects lower tax revenues: The state must now responsibly seize the debt-economy

Although the economy is slowly improving, these are difficult times for the Minister of Finance. By 2024, the federal government will have to make do with nearly $ 30 billion in lower tax revenues than experts expected in May. This is shown by the tax estimate made by Olaf Scholz (SPD) unplanned due to the corona crisis. What makes things complicated: While less money is coming, the federal government actually has to spend more. A dilemma with only one way out: a new debt.

All the other recipes Scholz could use now would be counterproductive. So he could theoretically respond to tax failures by raising taxes. But neither businesses nor consumers can cope with the greater burden now. Many companies already need help from the state to get through this crisis. They can’t afford higher taxes. The same goes for consumers. Tax increases would primarily affect those who continue to work full time and earn well. In the end, however, they are the ones who should stimulate the economy with their consumption. An increase in taxes would ruin their shopping spirits.

The federal government needs to invest right now

Alternatively, the state can, of course, respond to tax shortfalls by reducing government spending. But that would be just as fatal. After all, he has to spend more instead of less money right now. Renovate schools and digitally equip them, repair infrastructure. In order to speed up the expansion of the network, make a turnaround. Thanks to this, our country is successful in the long run – and in the short term it helps the economy, because government contracts are linked to companies. In the end, therefore, only what has been considered an entry ban in Germany in recent years remains: new debts.

Money well invested: Schoolchildren must be equipped with technology. Photo: alliance of images / DPA

Especially because the constitution allows it. In the event of a crisis, the state may deviate from the debt brake and also take out higher loans. The Minister of Finance would therefore be well advised to suspend the debt brake next year, as it was this year. The federal government should consider rescuing it only if the economy is back in operation, when a relapse into crisis is no longer expected, and vaccination is preceded by a new corona outbreak. Then it is also necessary – not before.

The state must check every expense

Because debts are currently justified, they must be treated responsibly by the federal government. Instead of distributing money with a can, she must invest where it brings the most. Every political project must be used for this premise. From this point of view, for example, a state fee for the purchase of internal combustion engines would not make sense. It would be better to invest money in research into new drives, for example, which gives car companies long-term prospects.

Measures such as the child bonus just paid are also problematic. Instead of helping families who are currently barely able to make a living, the money is paid out to everyone on a flat-rate basis. There are also benefits to families who can afford private childcare and laptops for their children. The result: some receive too little, others too much. The finance minister would have to play a scarecrow in such decisions. That is his political responsibility.