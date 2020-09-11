Despite worryingly low inflation: ECB keeps key interest rate in eurozone at record low zero – economy

Despite worryingly low inflation and an unprecedented economic downturn in the Corona crisis, European monetary authorities are not rising for the time being. The European Central Bank (ECB) is still investing € 1.35 trillion in government and corporate bonds as part of its emergency purchase program, at least until the end of June 2021, as announced by the Frankfurt Central Bank.

The ECB’s Council on Thursday left the key interest rate in the eurozone at a record low zero percentage. Economists do not rule out that the ECB could increase its emergency purchase program again by the end of the year.

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane recently warned against an overly optimistic assessment of the current economic recovery following the collapse of the corona. The recent global rise in new infections will continue to weigh on consumer confidence and sentiment for some time, Lane said.

He clarified that it would take a while for the economy to fully recover from the Corona crisis. Clear support through state aid and monetary policy measures is therefore still necessary.

The ECB’s main objective is a balanced price level

Central bank purchases of securities help states and companies: they do not have to offer such high interest rates on their securities if the central bank is a large buyer in the market. At the beginning of June, monetary authorities almost doubled their Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) by € 600 billion to € 1.35 trillion to combat the dramatic economic consequences of the pandemic. The minimum deadline has been extended by half a year.

The ECB’s main objective is a balanced price level with a medium-term inflation rate of just below 2.0 percent. However, inflation has long been well below this target. Therefore, European monetary authorities have been operating in an anti-crisis regime for years. Other central bank bond purchase programs, which have been suspended since March 2015, reached a huge volume of a good 2.9 trillion euros at the end of August.

During the corona crisis, the trend towards low inflation intensified. In August, consumer prices in the euro area fell for the first time since 2016. According to the original estimate of the statistical office Eurostat, the inflation rate fell to minus 0.2 percent. In July, the rate was plus 0.4 percent.

Falling consumer prices are a potential risk to the economy. They can trigger a downward spiral as consumers and businesses speculate on further price declines and push investment backwards.

A stronger euro, which has risen against the dollar in particular, may also depress inflation. As a result, imports into the common currency are cheaper. According to Landesbank Helaba, economists remain able to expand the emergency purchasing program, also in order to further strengthen the euro. (DPA)