Before the Central Bankers’ Council: should the ECB adjust its inflation target? – Economics

The US Federal Reserve has shown the way. He relaxed his inflation target: in the future, price growth may exceed two percent for a longer period if it had been below it for a long time. What sounds technical gives central bankers in Washington freedom. You can loosen your monetary policy for a long time and keep interest rates low. Is it also a model for the European Central Bank? This could be discussed this Thursday when the Board of Governors meets.

Like their counterparts in the US, central bankers in Frankfurt are currently asking crucial questions. Initially, the ECB wanted to review its strategy in the spring. That was postponed because of Corona. It should now officially begin in the coming weeks. In addition to the question of whether the ECB should take climate change into account in its monetary policy, there is also an inflation target.

The ECB is currently aiming to increase prices “almost but below two percent”. In doing so, it takes into account the fact that too high inflation is as harmful as the phase of falling prices. If goods become too expensive too quickly, citizens can hardly afford anything and prosperity suffers.

If, on the other hand, goods become cheaper and cheaper, it is also fatal – because then consumers and companies are postponing larger purchases in the hope of a further fall in prices. It also suppresses the economy. Therefore, in the past, central bankers were happy to allow some price increases and set the ideal value at two percent.

Central banks are having difficulty achieving their goals

However, at least in the United States, he now believes that this is too restrictive for the central bank’s work. Last time, inflation was one percent too low compared to the previous target. At the same time, however, there are concerns that prices could rise rapidly once the Corona vaccination market is on the market and the economy rises again.

Because then consumer demand could grow rapidly, while supply could not hold it so fast – this would make many goods more expensive, at least in the short term.

With the new target, the Fed would not have to react immediately, but could also allow inflation of over two percent for some time. You would not have to adjust interest rates immediately, which could quickly put a strain on the company and cost the job. From this perspective, the revision of the inflation target is also a response to the fact that the US Federal Reserve is constantly monitoring both: the labor market and price stability.

At the ECB, we should take a closer look at how our colleagues in the US are coping with the new goal. Observers can well imagine that Europeans will also adjust their inflation target. Analysts from KfW Bank, for example, are in favor of a more flexible goal. For a range that is available in Canada.

The local central bank also pursues an inflation target of two percent – but a plus / minus one percentage point. So it’s okay if inflation is only one percent or even three percent. According to KfW, such a margin would also be an option for the ECB and could strengthen its credibility. “Thanks to these steps, the ECB could become a model for other central banks,” writes KfW.

Christine Lagarde is President of the European Central Bank Photo: dpa

Especially since Frankfurt’s central bankers have not been able to reach the inflation target they have set for years. Since it was defined in the last review of the strategy in 2003, inflation in the euro area has never exceeded two percent. In the end, it even dropped slightly to negative values.

It’s also about credibility

Alexander Kriwoluzky of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) in Berlin is therefore also in favor of the ECB adjusting the inflation target. He believes that only this new milestone could increase prices. As inflation would then be allowed faster, expectations rose that goods could be more expensive. Companies calculate their prices based on these expectations – the result is that they are actually rising.

However, according to LBBW analysts, the Fed is not a model for the ECB. After all, Europeans are only pursuing the goal of price stability, while the US Federal Reserve is also consciously pursuing the labor market. Therefore, LBBW probably assumes that the ECB will eventually adhere to the old inflation target. Major adjustments to the inflation target are “very unlikely”.

So far, the ECB has left all options open. The review of the strategy was initiated by Christine Lagarde, who took over as head of the central bank in November. Her German colleague on the board, Isabell Schnabel, recently said of the two percent target: “I don’t even know if it’s fluctuating.” After all, this value was not unreasonably chosen.

At the same time, however, observers have long called for greater clarity. The pursuit of a value “close to, but below two percent” ultimately suggests that inflation should not exceed the limit. Lagard’s predecessor, Mario Draghi, regularly spoke of a “symmetrical target” that would allow for slight deviations, such as up or down.