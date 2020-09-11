Despite the economic crisis and state support: Corporations distribute large sums of money to shareholders – the economy

For once, Lufthansa is a role model. Even before the airline had to ask for government help, it canceled a dividend for shareholders in March. In this, therefore, it does not distribute any money to its shareholders. That sounds obvious – but it’s not. Because despite state support and short-term work, corporations are transferring huge sums to their shareholders in the corona crisis. This conclusion has now been reached by the NGO Oxfam in a study.

The 25 most profitable companies in the world will pay their shareholders $ 378 billion this year – more than expected in 2020. In absolute terms, large US corporations from Apple to Walmart are ahead of us. However, German companies were characterized mainly by “audacity and surplus”, writes Oxfam.

He cites the NGO BMW as an example. The carmaker paid dividends of 1.6 billion euros this year – but at the same time introduced short-term work and publicly promoted the state bonus for purchases. BASF, in turn, pays dividends of 3.4 billion euros, but has received government support in the UK of billions. Bayer wants to pay its shareholders three billion euros, but has also collected 670 million euros from the British emergency fund.

Sweden is considered a model

Some countries have since banned this practice. In Sweden, for example, companies do not receive short-term benefits when they distribute dividends to shareholders. France and Denmark think the same. In Germany, however, the economy has won, arguing that part-time work is not a form of state aid because the money comes from unemployment insurance contributions.

Only those who apply for a government loan should not pay dividends in Germany either. The companies also adhere to this: For example, Adidas received 2.4 billion euros from the state bank KfW – and gave up distribution to shareholders. Car supplier Leoni also canceled the dividend: it received a state guarantee for a rescue loan.

Oxfam considers the fact that many other companies are giving up dividends with regard to part-time work and the corona crisis to be a major problem: “Group managers feel committed to their shareholders in the first place and demand division,” says Oxfam consultant Barbara Sennholz-Weinhardt . The NGO is calling for a change in the system: “The EU must by law oblige companies to act in the common interest in order to prevent them from continuing to serve only the interests of capital owners.”

BMW has a dividend, although the carmaker had to register work for a shorter period. Photo: dpa

Oxfam criticizes the economic model that has shaped the economy for decades. It was formulated by Nobel laureate in economics Milton Friedman in 1970, when he wrote: “The company’s social responsibility is to maximize its profits.”

The NGO primarily deals with the question of what will happen to these profits. According to Oxfam’s calculations, the last decade has been the most profitable in the history of large corporations. The 500 companies with the highest turnover alone increased their profits by 156 percent. “However, the profits they made before the crisis benefited almost exclusively for a small group of primarily wealthy shareholders – instead of investing money in better jobs and climate-friendly technologies,” the study said.

In the four years before the outbreak of the corona crisis, this trend deepened again. “Several companies not only distributed their entire profits to shareholders, but also went into debt or liquidated reserves.”

The situation is particularly desperate in the clothing industry

NGOs therefore blame corporations in part that the state must now save them. “Many companies that are facing financial difficulties today last year distributed most of their profits only to shareholders.” They then lacked money in the corona crisis. According to Oxfam, this is especially true for the clothing industry. The top ten fashion brands alone would spend $ 21 billion last year on dividends or share buybacks. That’s why they had to cancel orders quickly in the corona crisis and were unable to pay suppliers – with the result that millions of workers from Bangladesh would lose their jobs in Mexico.

Oxfam also accuses corporations of increasing inequality in the corona crisis with their corporate policies. While workers, their families and small businesses can barely keep their heads afloat, corporations have managed to detach themselves from the economic consequences or even make money with the crisis. At the same time, the rich in particular benefit from high distributions. While the poor are suffering from a pandemic, the rich are getting richer.

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos’ fortune grew in the Corona crisis. Photo: dpa

According to Oxfam, the 25 richest billionaires in the world alone increased their wealth by $ 255 billion between mid-March and the end of May. The example of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos shows how detailed it is. He could pay each of his 876,000 employees a $ 105,000 bonus – and still be as rich as he was at the beginning of the corona crisis, according to NGOs.

While on the one hand, 400 million jobs were lost due to the pandemic, the 32 most profitable companies in the world are increasing their profits by $ 109 billion this year. Microsoft, Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon alone make up $ 46 billion. In contrast, according to Oxfam Nestlé, Deutsche Telekom and Telecom Italia are among the biggest beneficiaries of the crisis in Europe. “The huge profits that companies make would not be a problem if they were shared and the rest of society benefited,” writes Oxfam. Instead, the 32 largest corporate coroners would distribute 88 percent of their profits to their shareholders.