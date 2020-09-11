“Andi, how long will it take?”: In which areas was the Chancellor too slow at the car summit – the economy

Markus Söder has taken on the role of a smart guy who says what everyone already knows, but no one has said yet. The automotive industry is of great importance to the whole economy, the Bavarian Prime Minister emphasized at a video conference on Tuesday evening. And then he lacked the conclusion he would have expected: Söder did not repeat the demand for a purchase premium for internal combustion engines, but joined the line of prime ministers from Baden-Württemberg and Lower Saxony, industry representatives and trade unionists who decided in advance. There is talk of demand impulses at the end of autumn, when sales do not increase.

“We are interested in the crisis longer”

Thus, the car summit, which in government German means “top discussion about the event in cooperation with mobility”, remained an event marked by unanimity. “Everyone agreed that the crisis will be with us for a long time to come,” Daimler’s chairman Michael Brecht said on Wednesday, Tagesspiegel.

A description of the situation, a presentation of models for transformation and capital funds, and some digitization, especially network and autonomous management – and a two-hour videoconference led by the Chancellor ended. You will hear again in early November. However, there were also statements of intent and resolutions. Germany should take the lead in autonomous driving, by 2022 it would like to have vehicles with autonomous functions “in normal operation”. To this end, the industry is stepping up its efforts so that “confidence in new technologies can also be extended across the board and benefits can be demonstrated at an early stage, especially in rural areas,” the federal government said in a statement. This is surprising, because in times of recession, the sector is limiting investment in the future of autonomous management.

Schaeffler wants to eliminate 4,400 jobs

On the other hand, job cuts and possible bankruptcies between suppliers are a matter of weeks or months. Schaeffler announced on Wednesday that he would cut around 4,400 jobs by 2022, most of them in Germany. Now, until the next videoconference, the working group is to work on two tools that IG Metall and the Automotive Industry Association are promoting. On the one hand, there is a private equity transformation fund that invests in companies in the sector to facilitate structural change. KfW can be considered a state guarantor.

Two billion for regional clusters

On the other hand, there is a group of best owners initiated by industry unions, which is primarily focused on sick suppliers. Financial suppliers can also be considered large suppliers or car manufacturers, which in this way contribute to the stabilization of the supply and value chain. Regional transformation clusters should also serve this purpose, and a good € 2 billion is available for funding in the economic stimulus package.

Industry and employees agree with the prime ministers of the automotive states of Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and Lower Saxony that the clusters that have emerged over the decades will not survive the corona crisis and the undamaged transformation to electromobility. Several industry representatives expressed concerns on Tuesday evening that a wave of bankruptcy could occur in the middle of next year at the latest. “Some are up to their necks,” said one participant. “There must be no competition based on the motto: who shoots the most people,” council chief Daimler Brecht told Tagesspiegel. “We have to cope with the corona crisis and transformation without people being afraid.”

The standardized payment is suspended

The establishment of a nationwide charging network for e-cars was also addressed, as well as a standardized payment system. “Andi, how long will it take?” Asked the Chancellor of Transport Andreas Scheuer (CSU), who is making as slow progress in this area as the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier (CDU). At the beginning of the year, the automotive industry, IG Metall and the employers’ association Gesamtmetall already emphasized in a joint document the importance of “regional transformation plans for the conservation of industrial cores”. Then came Corona. And a stimulus package in which funds are now set aside for this.

From the Chancellor’s point of view, they are not moving fast enough: Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU, left) and Transport Minister … Hannibal Hanschke / POOL Reuters / dpa

SPD chairman Norbert Walter-Borjans on Wednesday criticized Altmaier for not planning to use the two billion euros. “Altmaier needs to involve manufacturers, focus primarily on suppliers and, wherever tax money is to be used, to change lanes for the future,” said Walter-Borjans. Taxpayer-priced price reductions for internal combustion engines did not serve to make the industry suitable for the future, the head of the SPD emphasized. When compiling a package of economic incentives, he and his co-chairwoman, Saskia Esken, avoided a purchase bonus for modern internal combustion engines. To the annoyance of IG Metall and Lower Saxon Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD), who, like his colleagues Söder (CSU) and Winfried Kretschmann (Greens), are pushing for broad anti-recession buying bonuses.

“We are particularly affected, we feel that every second workplace is hanging on to the car,” says Daimler Brecht’s works council. Even in affluent Baden-Württemberg, the transformation fund is important “for companies that are healthy but currently hardly raise capital for the necessary investments.” That is why there was a “big consensus” on this topic as well.