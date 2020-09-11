Admission of Moria Refugees: Potsdam and nine other cities oppose Seehofer – politics

In a joint letter to Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU), the city leaders of ten large German municipalities have expressed their willingness to accept refugees from the largely burned-down camp Moria. In the letter they call on Merkel and Seehofer to pave the way for this, the editorial team Germany (RND) reported on Thursday evening.

The letter is signed by the mayors of the following cities:

BielefeldDüsseldorfFreiburgGießenGöttingenHannoverKölnKrefeldOldenburgPotsdam

The city leaders reaffirmed their willingness to “make a humanitarian contribution to a humane accommodation for those seeking protection in Europe”: “We are ready to include people from Moria to defuse the humanitarian catastrophe.”

The Federal Ministry of the Interior has so far refused to accept refugees from Greece only in Germany. It requires a joint European initiative. Seehofer is therefore under strong domestic political pressure. The coalition partner SPD accused him of a blockade attitude.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has since announced that Germany, like France, will take in underage refugees from Moria. As AFP news agency learned from negotiating circles on Thursday, this concerns the distribution of about 400 children and young people within the European Union. But before the fires, about 12,700 people lived in the refugee camp – the largest in the EU.

“Shocked that it was not possible to prevent escalation”

According to the RND, the ten mayors expressed in their letter “dismayed that, despite numerous warnings, the European Union has failed to prevent this escalation in Moria and the inhumane conditions in the camps at Europe’s external borders”.

The city leaders stressed that communities across Europe are ready to receive the refugees. This must be made possible. “Let’s give the people of Moria back the dignity that has been taken from them elsewhere,” the RND said in the letter.

After the fires in the camp on the Aegean island of Lesbos, thousands of refugees have to be left without shelter or food. The cause of the fire is still unclear. (AFP)