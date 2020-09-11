Legal ban from the end of next year: Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner wants to ban killing of chickens – economy

At the Rewe branch in Zehlendorf-Mitte, the future is already a reality. If you want to buy eggs here, you can already choose between different menus that have one thing in common: no chickens have died from production. Of course not. Immediately after hatching, 45 million chickens are killed each year. They are gassed or crushed for animal feed because they are of the wrong sex and do not fit into the hatchery recycling chain. Daily male chickens are sorted on treadmills in factories; this occurs 123,288 times a day.

This is how the recycling chain works

Chickens are affected by laying hens, which are bred to lay as many eggs as possible. There are approximately 50 million of these high-performance hens in Germany, each of which produces up to 300 eggs a year. Naturally, men can make no contribution to egg production. However, they are only the second choice for meat production. Because there are special broilers that grow fast and put in a lot of meat. Unlike the male offspring of laying hens, whose meat is relatively hard.

Selection on the conveyor belt. The chickens are sorted. Photo: image / Forum

In fact, this practice should have been banned a long time ago

Animal rights activists and politicians have long been outraged that millions of small, fluffy chickens end up in a shredder. In the coalition agreement, the Union and the SPD decided that it should end by 2019 at the latest. It did not work. Federal Minister of Agriculture Julia Klöckner (CDU) now wants to rectify this with a delay.

On Wednesday, the minister presented a bill banning the killing of chickens from the end of 2021. “It’s clear: the end of the 21st is the end in Germany,” the minister said in Berlin on Wednesday. “We will be the first in the world to ban the killing of chickens,” Klöckner said. For the Minister, this step is “a milestone in the field of animal welfare”.

Why the law comes so late

Animal rights activists and the SPD accuse Klöckner of wasting time. The minister initially “desperately tried to reach voluntary agreements with the poultry industry to stop the killing of chickens,” complained President for Animal Welfare Thomas Schröder. It was an accident. “Because Mrs Klöckner first wanted to go on a voluntary trip, she wasted a lot of time,” said Susanne Mittag, an expert on animal protection at the SPD parliamentary group.

A legal ban would not have been possible before, Klöckner stressed. Because such a ban presupposes that hatcheries have alternatives that are ready for the market and mass production. Otherwise, they could sue successfully.

As early as 2013, North Rhine-Westphalia wanted to ban the killing of chickens by law, but it failed in court. Last year, the Federal Administrative Court (Az: BVerwG 3 C 28.16 and 3 C 29.16) ruled that this practice was still permitted “temporarily”, although the protection of animals has been a goal of the state in the Basic Law since 2002. The judges clarified that economic interests alone “are not a reasonable reason” for killing male chickens. At that time, however, the court ruled in favor of the hatcheries that there was no serial procedure for determining the sex of the animals in the egg. In addition, politicians have accepted the low weight of animal welfare for decades, so an immediate ban cannot be imposed.

Federal Minister of Agriculture Julia Klöckner wants to ban the killing of chickens. Photo: DAVIDS / Sven Darmer

What are the alternatives

But now there are alternatives. Thanks to funding from the Ministry of Agriculture worth millions, it is now possible to determine the sex of an animal in an egg. Male pups are no longer incubated. The most advanced is the endocrinological procedure, which can be used only from the ninth day. Animal rights activists criticize the fact that chickens can feel pain from day seven. That is why the ministry wants to sharpen the law again. From 2024, sex determination should be carried out by the sixth day and later embryo killing should be banned.

Organic farms in particular go a different way. They rely on the dual purpose of the chicken: hens lay eggs, chickens end up in meat production. Disadvantage: Compared to special breeds, hens produce fewer eggs, chickens grow more slowly and have less breast meat.

The third way is seen more often in the store: eggs from laying hen farms, which also raise the cocks of male brothers. Additional costs are assigned to egg prices.

The association wants an EU solution

The central association of the German poultry industry demands pan-European regulation. As part of the free movement of goods in the EU, Polish or Dutch hatcheries would continue to kill male chickens on the first day of life and offer eggs or egg products produced there as part of the German food retail and mass consumer supply chain, said ZDG President Froedrich-Otto Ripke. “Only EU law can solve this dilemma.”

Klöckner would also like a Europe-wide regulation, but sees little chance of its timely implementation. Instead, it called on retailers to stop selling imported eggs from countries where the killing of chickens is still allowed.

What the store does

Many traders are now further than the ministry.

At the beginning of next year, Lidl wants to offer organic eggs only from Bruderhahn companies from all over Germany, and the whole series is to be transferred by the end of 2022.

The Rewe Group is the furthest. The second largest grocery store has been selling “Respeggt” eggs in an egg for some time. Eggs from fraternal chickens from brands such as “Haehnlein” and “Spitz & Bube” are also available. Conventional goods tend to penetrate the shady existence on the egg shelf.

Customers have to pay more

If the ban applies, the ministry expects a surcharge of one to two cents per egg. Today, however, customers who choose not to kill their young have to dig a little deeper into their pockets. “Respeggt” eggs cost 26 cents in Rewe and “Spitz & Bube” eggs cost 37 cents. Free-range eggs, on the other hand, are available for 19.5 cents.